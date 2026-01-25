Trending topics:
Comments

Arne Slot’s tenure may already be decided as Liverpool reportedly move to line up a new head coach for 2026-27

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Arne Slot made a strong impression in his debut Premier League season by guiding the Reds to the league title. However, his current campaign has not lived up to those standards, marred by a string of inconsistent results. Consequently, the Dutchman’s future with the club remains highly uncertain as Liverpool have reportedly reached out to another head coach to lead the team ahead the 2026–27 season.

According to Diario AS, Arne Slot will remain as Liverpool’s head coach until the end of the current season. However, his future ahead of the 2026–27 season is not fully defined, as the Reds have reportedly contacted Xabi Alonso to gauge whether he would be available to take charge of the team next season. In response, the Spaniard has given a positive answer, making his arrival a realistic possibility.

Even though Slot’s departure remains a possibility, it is not a certainty, as the Dutchman still has a large part of the season ahead of him, and improved competitiveness could give him a boost. In addition, the Reds tend to commit to long-term projects with their coaches, as they did with Jürgen Klopp, so dismissing him would be surprising as he already managed to win the Premier League despite his current poor season.

Not only Slot: Liverpool are still facing growing roster crisis

Unlike previous seasons, Liverpool are undergoing significant changes to their roster, causing serious inconsistencies in their level of play. Not only did they lose Luis Diaz, but also Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nuñez. In addition, Ibrahima Konate has not been at his best, leaving Virgil van Dijk exposed at the back as they only have Joe Gomez to rotate on the bench. For this reason, the Reds’ problems go far beyond Arne Slot.

Liverpool players talking

Liverpool team talk during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match.

Not only do the Reds need to strengthen their defensive line, but they also need to add depth to the bench, as they currently lack players capable of changing games. With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez set to see their contracts expire in 2027, and Ibrahima Konaté approaching the end of his deal at the close of the season, the English club could face a major financial investment to ensure the team’s defensive competitiveness in the near future.

see also

Virgil van Dijk could receive a major boost as Liverpool reportedly target a Premier League star defender for 2026-27

Whether Arne Slot remains in charge or Xabi Alonso arrives, investment and roster changes are likely either way. For that reason, a head coach change might not be the best solution. Moreover, the Dutch coach has already shown he has the quality to lead the team, but he needs time to adapt his squad, as several key players are still adjusting to the Premier League, something that the Spanish coach could also need, as it would be his first experience as coach in England.

