Why is Lamine Yamal being booed by Real Madrid fans during El Clasico vs. Barcelona?

Real Madrid and Barcelona are playing the first Clasico of the 2025–26 La Liga season, one of the biggest matchups in world soccer. Millions of viewers around the globe are tuned in to every moment, but one detail stands out: Real Madrid supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are booing Lamine Yamal every time he touches the ball.

It’s normal for fans to show displeasure toward rival players—especially in a clash between two clubs with such a deep historical rivalry. However, the hostility from the home crowd in this Clasico is particularly sharp toward the young Spanish winger. And there’s a reason for that.

In the days leading up to the match, Yamal sparked controversy with a comment about Los Blancos. During a Kings League broadcast with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos and former soccer star Gerard Pique, Lamine was asked if Ibai’s team, Porcinos FC, reminded him of Real Madrid. “Yes, of course… They steal and complain,” he replied, catching everyone off guard.

The remark—apparently made in a joking tone, given Yamal’s smile and the casual context—didn’t sit well with Real Madrid fans and reportedly also upset some of the club’s players. In fact, reports suggest that Dani Carvajal, his teammate on the Spain national team, plans to speak with Lamine after the match to clear the air.

Yamal shares a new message on social media

Amid the controversy, Lamine Yamal posted a motivational message on his social media accounts just hours before the match. First, he shared a video about the challenges faced by players who grow up in difficult environments—and how that background drives them to overcome massive moments like El Clasico.

“The player who comes from the neighborhood doesn’t compete for fame. He competes for the future. He doesn’t play for the spotlight; he plays to never go back,” reads one of the quotes from the video. “The real pressure isn’t in the stadium—it’s in the eyes of those who never stopped believing.”

Moments later, the Spanish winger posted a photo of himself playing at the Santiago Bernabeu wearing Barcelona’s jersey, with several Real Madrid fans in the background staring at him with obvious disapproval. The image was taken during Barcelona’s last visit to the Bernabeu—a match that ended in a 4–0 victory, with Lamine scoring one of the goals.