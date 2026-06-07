‘I wouldn’t have appreciated what it means to win a Ballon d’Or,’ says Lamine Yamal on losing to Ousmane Dembele

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has managed to become one of the best players in the world, shining with Barcelona. Despite being one of the standout performers of the season, he lost the Ballon d’Or award to Ousmane Dembélé, surprising all the fans. Far from being discouraged by this setback, the 18-year-old star showed great maturity, reflecting on it and using the defeat to push himself toward his best version.

“I thought I was going to win it that day, but because of many things that happened that day, I think it was very good that Dembélé won it. Also, for my personal growth, it wasn’t the right moment for me to win it because I was very young and I wouldn’t have appreciated what it means to win a Ballon d’Or. In addition, I get along very well with Ousmane… It helped me get back up as I wasn’t in a good moment and matured a lot,” Lamine said on his Youtube channel.

Even though Lamine Yamal did not win the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona, he significantly improved his numbers in the current season. After playing 45 matches, he has managed to score 24 goals and provide 18 assists, ranking among the most productive players in the world. However, failing to win Europe’s top competition with the Blaugrana appears to be reducing his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

Despite suffering four injuries during the current season, Lamine managed to overcome these setbacks, showing great mental strength. In addition, he became Barcelona’s creative focal point amid the absences of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski’s drop in form. For this reason, he arrives at the 2026 World Cup in top shape, aiming to prove his ability with Spain and lead them to the title after 16 years.

Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025.

Lamine Yamal’s Ballon d’Or hopes may hinge on 2026 World Cup

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Lamine Yamal has indeed been among the most productive players. However, PSG’s UEFA Champions League victory gives Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia a significant advantage in the race for the Ballon d’Or. Alongside them, Harry Kane could also emerge as another clear favorite. With this in mind, the 18-year-old star’s chances of winning the award could depend on the 2026 World Cup.

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Not having won the UEFA Champions League, Lamine is not the clear favorite to win the Ballon d’Or. Despite this, he could change everything if he emerges as the tournament’s top scorer or wins the trophy for Spain, as that could push him to lead the race. With the Georgian not featuring in the World Cup, only a victory for England or France in the tournament could distance him from the award, as his impact at Barcelona has already made it clear that he deserves to win it.