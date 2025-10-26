Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid have managed to impose a competitive pace on the game against Barcelona, dominating the offense and controlling the rival team’s attacks. In the opening minutes of the game, they have put possession aside to make way for counterattacks that are truly making a difference in the game. In a closely contested match, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Fermin Lopez score goals to add to the scoreboard in El Clásico.

Dominating the ball from midfield, Jude Bellingham controlled the ball and found Kylian Mbappe breaking through the Barcelona defense. With his impressive speed, the Frenchman outran the opposing defense, finding himself alone in front of Wojciech Szczesny, whom he beat decisively to score the first goal of the game.

Although Real Madrid scored first, Barcelona quickly equalized, showcasing the intense competition when both teams capitalize on their strengths. Marcus Rashford made a dynamic run down the left wing and found Fermin Lopez alone in the box, where he finished with masterful class to tie the game. However, his joy was short-lived.

Barcelona dominated possession with impressive ball control, but their defensive vulnerabilities stood exposed. Mere minutes into the match, Vinicius Jr. surged down the left wing, delivering a precise cross to Eder Militao. The Brazilian nodded it down to Jude Bellingham, who capitalized on the opportunity with a decisive strike, exploiting Barcelona’s lapses at the back and leaving them defensively stranded.

