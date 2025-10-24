Trending topics:
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona tensions flare: Lamine Yamal adds fuel to El Clasico fire with controversial four-word remark that causes stir in Spain (VIDEO)

By Martina Alcheva

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

As the clock ticks toward another fierce El Clasico, Lamine Yamal has once again become the center of attention — but this time, it’s not for his dazzling footwork. Just a day before Barca travels to the Santiago Bernabeu, the 18-year-old prodigy has set Spanish soccer ablaze with comments that reignited the historic tension between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona heads into the match under pressure. After a shaky start to the season and a dramatic win over Girona thanks to Ronald Araujo’s late goal, all eyes have turned to the club’s young star. Yamal has often been the light in dark moments for the Blaugrana, especially when facing Real Madrid — the team he’s performed against more than any other in his short but explosive career.

But the anticipation for his next El Clasico appearance took a sharp turn after Yamal’s recent remarks — ones that quickly crossed the white lines separating rivalry from controversy. Statistically, Yamal has turned the historic derby into his own stage. Across seven appearances against the Whites, he has played 492 minutes, scored three goals, and provided two assists — a tally that makes Madrid one of his most productive opponents.

He’s helped the Catalans to four wins in those seven clashes, an impressive record considering his age. His 15 shots on target out of 20 total against Madrid mark his highest efficiency against any side, while his six key passes underline his creative importance.

These numbers highlight not just consistency, but a tendency to thrive under pressure — a hallmark of players destined for greatness. Yet, it’s that same confidence that has now led him into hot water.

The moment that set Spain on fire

During a lighthearted Kings League broadcast with Ibai Llanos and Gerard Pique, Yamal was asked whether Ibai’s team, Porcinos FC, reminded him of any club. The young forward didn’t hesitate. “Yes, of course… They steal and complain,” Yamal said with a grin. The moment, intended as a joke, immediately went viral. Los Blancos fans saw it as a provocation, while Barcelona supporters defended it as playful banter. The reaction, however, was swift and furious.

Within hours, the comment was trending across Spain. Marca reported that Real Madrid players were “furious”, describing Yamal’s remark as “disrespectful and immature.” According to the outlet, captain Dani Carvajal is expected to speak with the youngster after Sunday’s match to calm the situation. “He doesn’t realize what he represents,” raged pundit Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito. “He’s 18 and already acts like the king of football. You can’t say something like that about an institution.”

Divided reaction in Spain

The fallout didn’t end there. Radio Marca journalist Pilar Losantos criticized the teenager for “drawing more attention off the pitch than with the ball at his feet,” while Paul Tenorio warned that Yamal had “motivated Real Madrid” ahead of the clash. Inside Barcelona, opinions were mixed. While some within the club privately saw the comments as “stupid,” according to Mundo Deportivo, others dismissed the uproar as part of the El Clasico theater.

