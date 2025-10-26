Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Why aren’t Raphinha and Lewandowski playing for Barcelona vs Real Madrid today?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Raphinha and Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.
© David Ramos/Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRaphinha and Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

Despite a string of setbacks, Barcelona maintain top form by showcasing their scoring prowess. Coach Hansi Flick has expertly implemented a robust rotation, ensuring all players, even less regulars like Roony Bardghji and youth stars Toni Fernandez and Dro Fernandez, stay competitive. Today, however, the Culers face a formidable challenge against Real Madrid without the crucial presence of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Raphinha sustained a hamstring injury on September 25 that sidelined him for several games. Although he made promising strides in his recovery, Gerard Romero of Jijantes FC reported that the Brazilian couldn’t complete the latest training session and experienced a minor relapse. Thankfully, a severe setback, such as a tear, was avoided. Consequently, he will miss the upcoming matches, leaving a gap in the team’s offense.

In a significant blow to Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski will sit out the upcoming clash against Real Madrid due to a torn biceps femoris in his left thigh, sustained during Poland’s recent UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. His absence leaves an indefinite recovery timeline and thrusts Ferran Torres into the spotlight. Torres, however, has exceeded expectations with his impressive scoring performance in the early season, offering a glimmer of hope for the Culers.

With Raphinha and Lewandowski sidelined, Barcelona have found promising offensive leaders in Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford. Both players have stepped up, driving the Culers’ recent performances with scoring prowess and playmaking ability, markedly elevating their teammates’ game. The team now looks to Lopez and Rashford, alongside the exceptional talent of Lamine Yamal, to steer their success.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid passes the ball under pressure from Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid passes the ball under pressure from Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona are struggling with injuries: Which other key players will miss the clash vs Real Madrid?

While Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are Barcelona’s most notable absences, the team also grapples with the sidelining of Joan Garcia, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Gavi, and Dani Olmo, which strains their sporting structure ahead of today’s clash with Real Madrid. Facing these challenges, coach Hansi Flick turns to youth and less-utilized players, tapping into their talent and offering them a pivotal chance to prove themselves on this big stage.

Advertisement
Will Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal play today? Lineups for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

see also

Will Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal play today? Lineups for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Barcelona’s injury concerns are easing, with several key players nearing return. Andreas Christensen is set to rejoin the squad on October 27. Joan Garcia and Raphinha are expected by November 1, followed by Dani Olmo on November 4. Robert Lewandowski and Marc-André ter Stegen aim to be back on November 11 and December 1, respectively. Meanwhile, Gavi’s recovery extends to February 2026, potentially limiting his season impact to prioritize full healing.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Raphinha ruled out of El Clasico against Real Madrid: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reveals unexpected reason behind latest injury blow

Raphinha ruled out of El Clasico against Real Madrid: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reveals unexpected reason behind latest injury blow

Just when it seemed Barcelona might finally have some good news on the injury front, Raphinha’s relapse has delivered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Raphinha injury update as Barcelona star suffers fresh setback and looks set to miss El Clasico: How long will he be out?

Raphinha injury update as Barcelona star suffers fresh setback and looks set to miss El Clasico: How long will he be out?

The Brazilian winger, who had been recovering from a hamstring injury, looked close to returning in time for the clash — only for fresh doubts to emerge over his fitness just days before kickoff.

El Clasico nightmare looms with fresh headache for Hansi Flick: Barcelona hit with another injury blow on top of Robert Lewandowski’s absence

El Clasico nightmare looms with fresh headache for Hansi Flick: Barcelona hit with another injury blow on top of Robert Lewandowski’s absence

What was shaping up to be a decisive clash between Hansi Flick’s men and Real Madrid has now turned into a test of resilience, as the Catalan giant faces yet another setback — and it’s not just Robert Lewandowski’s absence that’s troubling the coach.

Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid face Barcelona in an important game for the LaLiga lead. Despite some absences and players who are not in top form, Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham are already leading the scoring side to lead each team in El Clásico.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo