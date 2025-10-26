Why aren’t Raphinha and Lewandowski playing for Barcelona vs Real Madrid today?

Despite a string of setbacks, Barcelona maintain top form by showcasing their scoring prowess. Coach Hansi Flick has expertly implemented a robust rotation, ensuring all players, even less regulars like Roony Bardghji and youth stars Toni Fernandez and Dro Fernandez, stay competitive. Today, however, the Culers face a formidable challenge against Real Madrid without the crucial presence of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Raphinha sustained a hamstring injury on September 25 that sidelined him for several games. Although he made promising strides in his recovery, Gerard Romero of Jijantes FC reported that the Brazilian couldn’t complete the latest training session and experienced a minor relapse. Thankfully, a severe setback, such as a tear, was avoided. Consequently, he will miss the upcoming matches, leaving a gap in the team’s offense.

In a significant blow to Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski will sit out the upcoming clash against Real Madrid due to a torn biceps femoris in his left thigh, sustained during Poland’s recent UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. His absence leaves an indefinite recovery timeline and thrusts Ferran Torres into the spotlight. Torres, however, has exceeded expectations with his impressive scoring performance in the early season, offering a glimmer of hope for the Culers.

With Raphinha and Lewandowski sidelined, Barcelona have found promising offensive leaders in Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford. Both players have stepped up, driving the Culers’ recent performances with scoring prowess and playmaking ability, markedly elevating their teammates’ game. The team now looks to Lopez and Rashford, alongside the exceptional talent of Lamine Yamal, to steer their success.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid passes the ball under pressure from Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona are struggling with injuries: Which other key players will miss the clash vs Real Madrid?

While Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are Barcelona’s most notable absences, the team also grapples with the sidelining of Joan Garcia, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Gavi, and Dani Olmo, which strains their sporting structure ahead of today’s clash with Real Madrid. Facing these challenges, coach Hansi Flick turns to youth and less-utilized players, tapping into their talent and offering them a pivotal chance to prove themselves on this big stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Will Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal play today? Lineups for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Barcelona’s injury concerns are easing, with several key players nearing return. Andreas Christensen is set to rejoin the squad on October 27. Joan Garcia and Raphinha are expected by November 1, followed by Dani Olmo on November 4. Robert Lewandowski and Marc-André ter Stegen aim to be back on November 11 and December 1, respectively. Meanwhile, Gavi’s recovery extends to February 2026, potentially limiting his season impact to prioritize full healing.