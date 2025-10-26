Trending topics:
La Liga
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Madrid vs Barcelona
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 11:15am ET / 8:15am PT • Sunday, October 26, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stage is set for another thrilling chapter of one of soccer’s most storied rivalries as Real Madrid and Barcelona square off in “El Clásico.” Real Madrid arrive sitting atop the La Liga standings with 24 points from 27 possible, powered by Kylian Mbappe’s explosive form and a squad brimming with confidence.

Barcelona trail by just two points and know a win would catapult them past their fiercest rivals while sending a message across Europe. With first place, bragging rights, and momentum all at stake, fans can expect an electric showdown from start to finish—don’t miss a second of this blockbuster matchup.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
