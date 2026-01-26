Trending topics:
Bruno Fernandes may lose key reinforcement as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a Manchester United target

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match.

Michael Carrick’s arrival has transformed Manchester United, elevating the team’s competitiveness. Bruno Fernandes continues to be one of the squad’s pillars, alongside Carlos Casemiro, who has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season. Consequently, the Red Devils are targeting a young Premier League star as a marquee reinforcement. However, Liverpool reportedly lead the race to secure an agreement with the player.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Manchester United have identified Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as a priority to strengthen their midfield, according to several English media outlets. However, the Red Devils have not made progress on a deal. As a result, the 21-year-old star is closing in on an agreement to join Liverpool before the January 2026 transfer window closes, reports Nicolò Schira on X, formerly Twitter.

Having several problems within the current roster, coach Arne Slot may soon receive Adam Wharton as the Reds are willing to pay £80 million (around $110 million) for his arrival, reports Daily Mail. Although negotiations are progressing, Liverpool have not sealed the deal, giving Manchester United a chance to secure him. However, they have not secured a Champions League spot, a requirement for the 21-year-old star.

While Wharton is among the top favorites to reinforce the midfield spot at Manchester United, he is not the only one. In case Adam decides to leave towards Liverpool, the Red Devils could shift again towards Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion, as they are also reportedly among the best fitting player in the sporting project. What is certain is that Bruno Fernandes will need a solid reinforce in the midfield ahead the 2026-27 season.

Crystal Palace&#039;s Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace reacts during the Premier League match.

Manchester United and Liverpool need major upgrades ahead of 2026-27

Manchester United and Liverpool are having very similar seasons, as inconsistency in results have defined their campaigns. It is not only about performances on the pitch; both clubs are also dealing with significant uncertainty surrounding their head coaches. In addition, both teams need serious reinforcements in their squads to regain competitiveness, or they could fall even further than they already have this season.

Virgil van Dijk could receive a major boost as Liverpool reportedly target a Premier League star defender for 2026-27

Virgil van Dijk could receive a major boost as Liverpool reportedly target a Premier League star defender for 2026-27

Despite the fact that both sides need marquee signings, their priorities are different. While the Red Devils urgently need to strengthen the midfield, the Reds must reinforce their defensive line due to the potential departure of Ibrahima Konaté as a free agent. For that reason, the arrival of Adam Wharton could help solve Manchester United’s problems, but a move to Liverpool would not have the same impact, as there are other key areas that need to be addressed first.

