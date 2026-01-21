Virgil van Dijk could receive a major boost as Liverpool reportedly target a Premier League star defender for 2026-27

Despite being the reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool are not enjoying their best season and remain far from the top positions in both the league and the Champions League. Additionally, coach Arne Slot has struggled to find defensive stability, which has been the team’s weakest area. In response, the Reds are looking to strengthen their back line alongside Virgil van Dijk, targeting a defensive star from the Premier League ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool are looking to strengthen their defensive line amid uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konaté. As a result, they have set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven as a marquee reinforcement for the 2026–27 season. Although the Dutchman is under contract until 2029, he has been unwilling to sign a renewal, opening the door to a potential departure.

Even though Micky van de Ven is only 24 years old, he is already among the best defenders in the Premier League. With his pace, strength in one-on-one duels, and ability on the ball, the Dutchman has emerged as the Reds’ preferred candidate, seen as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. In addition, he has shown the versatility to operate as a left-back, which offers Arne Slot some interesting tactical options.

Not only are the Reds targeting van de Ven, but they are also considering a star from Serie A, making it clear that defense is their absolute priority. In addition, coach Slot would welcome back young prospect Giovanni Leoni, along with Mor Talla Ndiaye, who was signed from Amitié for $1.3 million. With this in mind, Liverpool aim to regain their defensive consistency, a pillar of last season’s success that has been undermined by injuries and Ibrahima Konaté’s poor form.

Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his team’s first goal.

Not just signings: Liverpool also face crucial star players renewals

After several multimillion-dollar signings at the start of the 2025–26 season, Liverpool are prioritizing a limited number of moves within their squad, focusing primarily on defense. However, they face a challenging task in the coming months, as two players have contracts expiring at the end of the season, and several others are in the final year of their deals. As a result, the Reds must accelerate their contract renewal efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How to watch Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Not only is Ibrahima Konaté set to see his contract expire at the end of the season, but so is Andrew Robertson, who remains a regular option for coach Arne Slot. Additionally, Joe Gomez, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah are approaching the final year of their contracts and continue to be regular contributors for the Reds. For that reason, the English team has several issues to address before the 2026-27 season.