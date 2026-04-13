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Cristian Romero’s World Cup 2026 prospects reportedly brighten after injury update on Argentina and Tottenham star

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristian Romero of Argentina controls the ball during the international friendly match.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesCristian Romero of Argentina controls the ball during the international friendly match.

After shining in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers, Argentina stand out as one of the national teams favored to win the 2026 World Cup, aiming for their second consecutive title. However, Lionel Messi seemed to suffer a major setback, as Cristian Romero went off injured in tears in Tottenham Hotspur’s latest match. Despite this, the Argentinean defender’s injury extent has reportedly been revealed, keeping his hopes of reaching the anticipated tournament alive.

According to Martín Arevalo, covering ESPN Argentina, Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has been diagnosed with a knee injury, leaving him out for 5–8 weeks. Moreover, Gastón Edul, specialist covering Argentina national team, reports that he does not have collateral ligament tear, avoiding surgery. Nonetheless, the defender will not play with the English team this season, leaving them in a sensitive spot.

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As a defensive cornerstone for Lionel Messi’s national team, his potential participation in the anticipated tournament would be a significant boost. Not only was he key to the 2022 World Cup title, but he also remains one of the leaders in the dressing room. However, coach Scaloni will be the one to decide whether to call him up, as his match fitness could become an issue for the opening games of the tournament.

Alongside Nicolás Otamendi, Cristian Romero has led a great era for Argentina, winning two Copa América titles and a World Cup with them at the back. In addition, Lisandro Martínez also emerges as a key figure for Lionel Messi’s side, providing stability to the team. For this reason, head coach Scaloni could opt to call him up, aiming to give him minutes so he can reach full fitness, as he is key both on and off the pitch.

Cristian Romero of Argentina fights for the ball with Jonathan Osorio of Canada.

Cristian Romero of Argentina fights for the ball with Jonathan Osorio of Canada.

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Cristian Romero’s absence may truly affect Tottenham Hotspur

Unlike previous seasons, Tottenham Hotspur are going through the worst moment in their history. After dismissing Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank, and Igli Tare, they find themselves fighting to avoid relegation to the EFL Championship. Because of this, Cristian Romero’s absence could prove to be the definitive blow to their season, leaving everything in the hands of Kevin Danso and Micky van de Ven.

Argentina star ‘Dibu’ Martinez eases 2026 World Cup fears after positive injury update

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Argentina star ‘Dibu’ Martinez eases 2026 World Cup fears after positive injury update

In case his injury extend is confirmed, Cristian will miss the remainder of the season with his club. With only five matches left, the Argentine may not return in time to help avoid relegation under Roberto De Zerbi. As a result, they will have to place their season in the hands of Kevin Danso and Micky van de Ven, moving closer to the EFL Championship than to staying in the Premier League.

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