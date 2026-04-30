Michael Carrick’s Manchester United future in doubt as Andoni Iraola reportedly emerges as top head coach contender

Following the departure of Rúben Amorim, Manchester United have clearly improved their competitiveness. Under Michael Carrick, they have maintained an attacking style of play, placing them within the top three of the Premier League. Despite this, the Englishman does not have his continuity at the Red Devils secured. In this context, Andoni Iraola reportedly emerges as the leading candidate to take over the head coach position.

Michael Carrick has managed to impress with his impact at Manchester United, as he has elevated the performances of several players, achieving nine wins and two draws and putting the team in contention for UEFA Champions League qualification spots; however, the club’s front office is reportedly seeking a manager with proven elite-level experience—something the Englishman does not yet offer, having only previously managed Middlesbrough.

According to Jason Burt via The Telegraph, Manchester United have identified Andoni Iraola as the leading candidate to take charge of the team. After his strong impact at AFC Bournemouth, the Spanish coach is highly regarded by the club’s front office due to his attacking style of play and ability to develop young talent. Additionally, he could arrive as a free agent, making him a high-impact option due to his wide experience.

While Andoni Iraola has solid experience in the Premier League, he has not managed teams competing to win the league or consistently challenge in the UEFA Champions League. As a result, the Spaniard could face, for the first time, the intense pressure that comes with managing a club like Manchester United, and with just one title to his name—the Cypriot Super Cup with AEK Larnaca—his potential arrival raises more doubts than certainties among the Red Devils.

Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, shakes hands with James Hill.

Manchester United may regret passing on Michael Carrick

Despite not having extensive managerial experience, Michael Carrick has already shown he is capable of transforming the reality of Manchester United. In the middle of a sporting crisis, he has given the team a clear style of play—something they lacked under Rúben Amorim or Erik ten Hag—while also elevating Benjamin Šeško and Kobbie Mainoo into the team’s standout performers when they previously seemed on the fringes.

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As a Red Devils’ legend, Carrick commands strong backing in the dressing room—an advantage that candidates like Andoni Iraola or Oliver Glasner would not immediately enjoy. Although recent bets on inexperienced managers have not been successful, Michael has already demonstrated signs of being a long-term difference-maker, reportedly attracting interest from several Premier League clubs willing to trust his profile to lead their sporting projects.

In the event that he secures a spot in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League, Manchester United fans could pressure the front office to back the continuity of Michael Carrick. Not only have the supporters shown their backing, but players such as Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, and Kobbie Mainoo have also voiced their support, which could prove decisive in the final decision.