Cristiano Ronaldo’s 25th Saudi Pro League goal ignites final Golden Boot chase: What Al-Nassr’s star needs to overtake Julian Quinones and Ivan Toney

The race is tightening, the margins are shrinking, and once again Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself at the center of it all. With Julian Quinones and Ivan Toney setting the pace, the battle for supremacy in front of goal has taken on a life of its own as the season reaches its decisive stretch.

With only four league matches left for Al-Nassr, the race for top scorer has become one of the most compelling storylines of the season. Ronaldo’s latest goal moved him closer, but there is still work to do before he can overtake both rivals and finish on top. Al-Nassr secured a 2-0 victory over Toney’s Al-Ahli, extending its remarkable winning streak and tightening its grip on first place.

For much of the evening, the contest looked set to finish goalless, with both sides struggling to create clear chances. Then Ronaldo stepped up in trademark fashion. In the 76th minute, he rose highest to meet a corner from Joao Felix and guided a header into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with no chance.

The strike was another reminder of the 41-year-old veteran’s enduring quality in decisive moments. Kingsley Coman later added a second goal in stoppage time, sealing a win that could prove crucial in the title run-in.

Huge milestone for Ronaldo

The goal against Al-Ahli was Ronaldo’s 25th league goal of the season and his 970th career goal for club and country. It also marked the third straight campaign in which he has scored at least 25 league goals, underlining his consistency deep into his career.

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Even at this stage, Ronaldo continues to lead from the front. He has now scored nine goals in his last nine matches, hitting top form at exactly the right time for Al-Nassr. His impact has gone beyond statistics, and every late-season goal has helped push his side toward a long-awaited domestic crown.

What Ronaldo needs to beat Toney and Quinones

While Ronaldo’s latest finish was significant, he still trails the current leaders in the scoring race. Julian Quinones leads with 28 goals, while Ivan Toney sits second on 27, leaving Ronaldo third on 25.

That means Ronaldo is within touching distance, but there is an added complication. Both Quinones and Toney have five matches remaining, while Al-Nassr has only four left to play. This gives Ronaldo less room for error and means the race is no longer entirely in his control.

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To pass Ivan Toney (27)

Ronaldo must score at least 3 more goals if Toney does not score again (finishing on 28).

if Toney does not score again (finishing on 28). If Toney scores once more, Ronaldo would likely need 4+ goals.

To pass Julian Quinones (28)

Ronaldo must score at least 4 more goals if Quinones does not add to his tally (finishing on 29).

if Quinones does not add to his tally (finishing on 29). If Quinones scores again, Ronaldo would need 5+ goals.

Realistic path to the Golden Boot

Because both rivals have an extra fixture, Ronaldo probably needs:

A strong finish of four to six goals in his last four matches

Plus, at least one of Toney or Quinones cooling off significantly

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Top Saudi Pro League goalscorers after Matchday 30

Why it is still possible

Few players are better equipped for a late scoring surge than Ronaldo. He remains Al-Nassr’s focal point in attack, takes penalties, and is receiving regular service from creators such as Joao Felix and Coman.

His recent form also suggests momentum is with him. A player scoring at nearly one goal per game is always dangerous, especially when confidence is high. Ronaldo has built his career on thriving under pressure, and this final stretch presents another chance to prove it.

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