Kylian Mbappé could be joined by a Liverpool star at Real Madrid: ‘It has always been his dream’

Most players want to play for Real Madrid at some point in their careers. It’s common to see huge names willing to change clubs even if they are at great institutions, just like Trent Alexander-Arnold or Kylian Mbappé. Apparently, there’s now another Liverpool star who could be thinking about the idea.

The protagonist of the story is Dominik Szoboszlai. What makes it more noteworthy is that it isn’t a traditional transfer rumor that always flies around. It was Marco Rossi, the Hungarian national team manager, who told this story in an interview with WinWin, as cited by Diario AS.

Rossi was clear about the bond he has with Szoboszlai and spoke about his true feelings regarding the Spanish club: “For the close and direct relationship I have with him since he started playing football as a kid, Real Madrid has always been his dream.”

Rossi on the likelihood of the transfer

Liverpool have had an inconsistent season so far. Their strong Champions League group-stage performance, which put them directly into the round of 16, helped offset some poor domestic results, but sitting sixth in the Premier League is concerning.

Szoboszlai became a firm presence in Liverpool’s lineup (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In the context of doubts over Arne Slot remaining in England, Szoboszlai has arguably been the brightest player in the team. That’s why Rossi believes a transfer to the Madrid club does not look very likely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad in La Liga?

Rossi also said: “I don’t know if he can take that step. It’s his decision and his club’s too. I don’t absolutely rule out the possibility of him staying at Liverpool and renewing his contract there, especially because he’s highly valued by the club. He’s very important to them. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Szoboszlai’s season with Liverpool

Szoboszlai will be unavailable for Liverpool in the Premier League for the next three matches after the incident that ended in the defeat to Manchester City. A foul on Erling Haaland with no goalkeeper in front led to a red card and his suspension.

The unfair part is that minutes earlier he had scored a phenomenal free kick to put his team ahead. It was a goal reminiscent of another important strike against Arsenal. His season totals 35 appearances with nine goals.

Advertisement