Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of finally ending trophyless Saudi Pro League stint: How many wins does he need and when could Al-Nassr clinch title?

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again become the defining figure in Al-Nassr’s push for long-awaited Saudi Pro League glory, while the club edges closer to a decisive moment in the title race. With pressure mounting on chasing rivals, attention has shifted toward exactly how many wins are needed and when the championship could be sealed. The situation is now finely balanced, with momentum firmly on Al-Nassr’s side but the finish line still requiring precision and composure.

Al-Nassr delivered one of its most important results of the season with a 2-0 victory over Al-Ahli, a match that stretched its winning streak to 20 consecutive games across all competitions. For long spells, the game was tight and tense, with both sides struggling to break through.

The breakthrough eventually arrived through Ronaldo, who once again delivered when it mattered most. In the 75th minute, he rose to meet a Joao Felix corner and guided a header into the top corner, leaving Edouard Mendy with no chance. The strike sparked celebrations across Al Awwal Park, with teammates rushing to the corner flag as belief in the title grew stronger with each passing minute.

That victory pushed the Knight of Najd further ahead at the top of the table, strengthening a position built on consistency and momentum. The club has now established a clear lead over Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, with only a small number of matches left to play.

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This run has been built on both attacking efficiency and defensive control. Al-Nassr’s ability to win tight matches has turned them into the clear favorites at the decisive stage of the season. However, the title is still not mathematically secure, meaning every remaining fixture carries weight.

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Breaking down what Al-Nassr needs to win the title

The key question now is how many wins are required to officially secure the championship. With Al-Nassr leading the standings, the simplest scenario is straightforward: two victories in the remaining four fixtures will be enough to confirm the title, depending on other results.

A decisive clash against Al-Hilal still hangs over the run-in, one that could either confirm dominance or briefly reopen the race. Yet the margin built through consistency has given the club breathing room that once seemed unlikely. Thus, if Al-Nassr maintains its current form, it could potentially clinch the league on May 7, against Al-Shabab, one game before actually facing Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr’s next games

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However, the exact timing depends on whether Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli drop points in their remaining games. In practical terms, the title is now in Al-Nassr’s hands. One or two more slip-ups from rivals would significantly accelerate the celebrations.

What comes next for Al-Nassr

The remaining fixtures will define the season. Each match now carries the weight of a potential title-clinching moment, with the squad aware that consistency is the final hurdle. Al-Nassr must avoid any slip-ups as the pressure increases.

Rival results will also play a role, but the club’s advantage means control is largely in their own hands. The final stretch will test focus, discipline, and endurance more than anything else.

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