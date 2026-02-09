Trending topics:
Comments

Arne Slot faces major attacking blow as Liverpool are reportedly open to letting a player go amid Serie A interest

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Amid the drama surrounding Mohamed Salah and the constant injuries to attacking players, Liverpool are enduring a difficult season. Nevertheless, they have managed to stabilize their performances and improve their attacking output. Looking ahead to the 2026–27 season, coach Arne Slot could lose an attacking player, as the Reds are open to letting him leave amid growing interest from Serie A teams.

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool would be open to letting Federico Chiesa leave due to his lack of prominence since his arrival. Rather than allowing him to depart as a free agent, they would seek a fee of €25–30 million, as his contract runs until 2028 and no extension is planned. As a result, Napoli and Juventus are keeping a close eye on a potential move, given the Italian’s impressive spell in Serie A.

Federico Chiesa has failed to secure a major role at Liverpool, netting five goals and providing five assists in 39 games. Following the knee injury he suffered during his time at Juventus, the Italian appears to be struggling to rediscover his best physical condition, even turning down call-ups with the national team in an effort to reach his optimal form. Nonetheless, Arne Slot has gradually been giving him more prominence within the rotation.

Speculation surrounding Federico Chiesa’s future has emerged more than once this season. During the opening stages of the 2026 winter transfer window, the Italian reportedly pushed for a return to Juventus. However, a spate of injuries prompted Liverpool to block any move for the winger. By contrast, a potential exit in the summer of 2026 would allow the Reds enough time to line up a replacement and reorganize their squad.

Liverpool reportedly push for a surprising return of Bundesliga star

Although Liverpool still have plenty of matches ahead to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League, they are already looking ahead to next season. With the potential departures of Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa, the Reds are targeting reinforcements for their defensive line. While they have already signed Jérémy Jacquet, coach Arne Slot could welcome the return of a player who is currently shining in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool’s Arne Slot doubles down on controversial take about playing ‘nicest football’ over winning trophies

According to Footy Insider, the Reds are exploring the possibility of bringing back Jarell Quansah, who was sold to Bayer Leverkusen at the start of the 2025–26 season. After establishing himself as a rising star, Liverpool would be willing to trigger his £35 million buy-back clause (around $48 million) amid the potential departure of Ibrahima Konaté. As a result, the Englishman would have the chance to shine once again at his boyhood club and establish himself as a star.

