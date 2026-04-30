Cristiano Ronaldo sends retirement warning after Al Nassr’s latest victory: ’The end of my career is getting closer’

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained as the most important player of Al Nassr, shining at a goalscoring level and leading the team. With his scoring impact, the veteran is leading his team to the top of the Saudi Pro League, just a few matches away from winning the league title. While the 41-year-old striker is in top form and is aiming to play in the 2026 World Cup, the Portuguese has decided to warn about his professional retirement, reflecting on his tenure.

“The end of my career is getting closer. let’s enjoy every game. I keep playing not only for this generation, but also for the previous one and the one coming next. I enjoy it day by day, game by game, year by year, even as I get closer to the end of my career. That’s a fact… My career has been brilliant and I want to keep it that way. I still enjoy it, I keep scoring goals… but above all, it’s about winning. And we really want to win the league,” Ronaldo said, via Canal GOATBR.

Despite the warning about his professional retirement, Cristiano Ronaldo remains under contract with Al Nassr until 2027, so we could still have him for some more time shining in the Saudi Pro League. In addition, the Portuguese has just reached 970 goals, remaining only 30 away from the long-awaited 1,000-goal mark, which could cement him as a historic milestone and keep him highly motivated.

Jorge Jesus has been a transformative figure for Cristiano and Al Nassr. Following his arrival, the team has developed an attacking identity, thriving with a high press. Not only do they remain leaders of the Saudi Pro League, but they will also play in the AFC Champions League 2 final. Because of this, the Portuguese veteran could be set for his best year since joining the club, potentially winning two titles to silence critics who labeled his spell at the club a “failure.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates scoring a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces his final major challenge: 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s emergence has powerfully transformed the history of the Portugal national team. With his arrival, they have managed to win their first three major titles: the 2016 UEFA Euro and the 2019 and 2025 UEFA Nations League, establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams in the world. At 41 years old, the striker is preparing for his final opportunity: Winning the World Cup and making history with his national team.

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Throughout his career, Cristiano has not particularly excelled in this tournament. After playing 22 matches, he has only managed to score eight goals, not ranking among the top scorers. Heading into what is likely his final World Cup appearance, the Portuguese could look to impose his scoring rhythm and lead his national team to the title. With this, he would crown his professional career at the highest level—something Lionel Messi already achieved with Argentina.

In the event of winning the 2026 World Cup, the Saudi Pro League, and the AFC Champions League 2, Cristiano Ronaldo could be tempted into professional retirement. After achieving everything with his national team and Al Nassr, he could step away with a trophy-filled résumé and in one of the best seasons of his career. However, this could prevent him from reaching the 1,000-goal mark.