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Cristiano Ronaldo on alert as Al-Nassr set to file official complaint against Merih Demiral over Al-Ahli clash controversy and referee bias allegations: How he could be punished

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Merih Demiral (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesMerih Demiral (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

A surprising storm has formed involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Merih Demiral in the Saudi Pro League title battle, dramatically elevating the tensions surrounding the race. What should have been a decisive step toward the title for Al-Nassr has instead opened the door to controversy involving Al-Ahli.

The club secured a crucial 2-0 victory, but the aftermath shifted attention away from the result itself. Accusations, heated exchanges, and symbolic gestures turned the night into a flashpoint, raising questions about the integrity of the competition and the emotions surrounding its final stretch.

The match itself followed a familiar script, with tension building before Ronaldo delivered the breakthrough. His goal, the 970th of his career, pushed the club closer to the title and strengthened their grip at the top of the table.

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Yet, the narrative quickly changed after the final whistle. Demiral, visibly frustrated, directed his anger toward the officiating and the broader direction of the title race, igniting a debate that spread rapidly.

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“Are the decisions always in favor of Al-Nassr?” he asked, a statement that immediately fueled controversy. The implication was clear, and it added weight to similar complaints that had surfaced earlier in the season.

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Explosive post-match reactions and gesture that sparked outrage

Demiral did not stop at one remark. His frustration deepened as he pointed to a specific incident during the match, highlighting a challenge he believed warranted harsher punishment.

“Check my foot, he almost broke it. It’s a shame,” the Al-Ahli defender said, showing visible signs of the physical battle. Moments later, he escalated his claims even further, stating, “It looks clear referees help Al-Nassr; they want them to win.” These words carried significant weight, especially given his history alongside Ronaldo during their time at Juventus.

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The controversy intensified with Demiral’s actions after the match. Walking toward the home supporters, he held up his AFC Champions League medal, a gesture widely interpreted as a provocation aimed at the opposition.

He later reinforced the message on social media, writing: “For the first time, there is a Champions League medal in their stadium.” The statement quickly went viral, amplifying tensions between the two sides. The reaction from the club and its players was immediate. Confrontations followed on the pitch, with emotions spilling over in scenes that reflected the high stakes of the moment.

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The complaint and possible consequences

As the situation escalated, Al-Nassr has reportedly moved to take formal action, preparing an official complaint to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). According to reports from Arriyadiyah, the club will submit video evidence of Demiral’s comments and behavior as part of their case.

The source indicates that the complaint focuses on statements made in the mixed zone and gestures directed at supporters, both of which could fall under disciplinary review. This has opened the door to potential sanctions that may shape the closing weeks of the season.

Demiral could face disciplinary measures ranging from fines to possible suspension, depending on how the governing body interprets his actions. The decision now rests with the league’s disciplinary committee, which is expected to review the case in detail.

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