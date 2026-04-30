‘Five Champions I have’: Cristiano Ronaldo fires back at Al Ahli fans’ mockery

On Wednesday, Al Nassr earned a crucial 2-0 victory over Al Ahli that moved them one step closer to the Saudi Pro League title. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a header and, after the match, got into a brief exchange with rival fans in which he highlighted his UEFA Champions League success.

After the final whistle, as he prepared to give an on-field interview to Thmanyah Sports, Ronaldo was mocked by an opposing supporter, who brought up Al Ahli’s back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles—the most recent coming last Saturday after a win over Machida Zelvia of Japan in the final.

“Five Champions I have. I have five. Five,” Cristiano responded to the fan, smiling and holding up five fingers on his right hand, all in front of TV cameras that captured the exchange from start to finish.

The Portuguese forward was, of course, referring to the success he achieved throughout his career, particularly during his years in Europe. He first won the UEFA Champions League in 2008 with Manchester United, followed by an impressive run with Real Madrid, where he lifted the trophy in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

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How has Ronaldo fared at continental level with Al Nassr?

After those glory years in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo embarked on a new chapter in Saudi Arabia in January 2023. Since joining Al Nassr, however, he has yet to win an official title, a drought that could end this season in the Saudi Pro League.

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Over the past three and a half years, CR7 has also competed at the continental level, where success has so far eluded him. His first appearance came in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Elite, where Al Nassr were eliminated in the quarterfinals. A year later, they were knocked out in the semifinals by Kawasaki Frontale of Japan.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to extend his dominance to Asia

This season, Al Nassr did not even qualify for the top continental competition and instead had to settle for the AFC Champions League Two, the equivalent of the UEFA Europa League. There, they have advanced steadily to the final, where they will face Gamba Osaka on May 17. That could mark Ronaldo’s first continental title since 2018.