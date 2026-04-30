Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE
Comments

‘Five Champions I have’: Cristiano Ronaldo fires back at Al Ahli fans’ mockery

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo won five Champions League titles.
© Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo won five Champions League titles.

On Wednesday, Al Nassr earned a crucial 2-0 victory over Al Ahli that moved them one step closer to the Saudi Pro League title. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a header and, after the match, got into a brief exchange with rival fans in which he highlighted his UEFA Champions League success.

After the final whistle, as he prepared to give an on-field interview to Thmanyah Sports, Ronaldo was mocked by an opposing supporter, who brought up Al Ahli’s back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles—the most recent coming last Saturday after a win over Machida Zelvia of Japan in the final.

“Five Champions I have. I have five. Five,” Cristiano responded to the fan, smiling and holding up five fingers on his right hand, all in front of TV cameras that captured the exchange from start to finish.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The Portuguese forward was, of course, referring to the success he achieved throughout his career, particularly during his years in Europe. He first won the UEFA Champions League in 2008 with Manchester United, followed by an impressive run with Real Madrid, where he lifted the trophy in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Tweet placeholder

How has Ronaldo fared at continental level with Al Nassr?

After those glory years in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo embarked on a new chapter in Saudi Arabia in January 2023. Since joining Al Nassr, however, he has yet to win an official title, a drought that could end this season in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo matches own legendary Real Madrid winning streak record with Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo matches own legendary Real Madrid winning streak record with Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Over the past three and a half years, CR7 has also competed at the continental level, where success has so far eluded him. His first appearance came in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Elite, where Al Nassr were eliminated in the quarterfinals. A year later, they were knocked out in the semifinals by Kawasaki Frontale of Japan.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to extend his dominance to Asia

This season, Al Nassr did not even qualify for the top continental competition and instead had to settle for the AFC Champions League Two, the equivalent of the UEFA Europa League. There, they have advanced steadily to the final, where they will face Gamba Osaka on May 17. That could mark Ronaldo’s first continental title since 2018.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo set for Saudi Super Cup revenge after past heartbreak as he learns Al-Nassr’s 2026-27 opponents

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Saudi Super Cup revenge after past heartbreak as he learns Al-Nassr’s 2026-27 opponents

While the club remains focused on current ambitions, attention has already shifted toward the next major trophy battle for the Saudi Super Cup, where unfinished business from a painful defeat still lingers.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 25th Saudi Pro League goal ignites final Golden Boot chase: What Al-Nassr’s star needs to overtake Julian Quinones and Ivan Toney

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 25th Saudi Pro League goal ignites final Golden Boot chase: What Al-Nassr’s star needs to overtake Julian Quinones and Ivan Toney

With Julian Quinones and Ivan Toney setting the pace, the battle for supremacy in front of goal has taken on a life of its own as the season reaches its decisive stretch.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends retirement warning after Al Nassr’s latest victory: ’The end of my career is getting closer’

Cristiano Ronaldo sends retirement warning after Al Nassr’s latest victory: ’The end of my career is getting closer’

Al Nassr are closing in on the Saudi Pro League title after their recent victory over Al Ahli, with Cristiano Ronaldo as the standout figure. Despite his outstanding form, the Portuguese star has warned fans about his impending retirement, reflecting on his professional career.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Ivan Toney and Al Ahli over social media posts after Al Nassr win in SPL

Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Ivan Toney and Al Ahli over social media posts after Al Nassr win in SPL

After Al Nassr secured a 2-0 on Wednesday in the SPL clash, Cristiano Ronaldo fired back to Ivan Toney and Al Ahli players over their recent social media posts.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo