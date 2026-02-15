Lionel Messi’s Argentina boss Scaloni reportedly plotting strategy to stop Lamine Yamal in Finalissima

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal could headline one of the most compelling matchups of 2026 when the two stars face off for the first time in the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain. With preparations already underway for the March showdown, attention has intensified amid reports that head coach Lionel Scaloni is developing a tactical plan to contain the 18-year-old sensation.

With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off in June, the Finalissima has taken on added significance for both national teams. While the title is not officially recognized by FIFA, its timing ahead of the North American tournament could serve as an early measuring stick between two of the leading contenders, which is why Argentina and Spain are expected to approach the match with full intensity rather than treating it like a friendly.

Under that backdrop, Argentine outlet Doble Amarilla reports that Scaloni and his staff are working on a blueprint to limit Lamine Yamal’s influence. A central focus of the tactical approach is controlling the wings, with the Barcelona star identified as one of Argentina’s primary concerns entering the match.

Breakdown of Scaloni’s tactics

In recent World Cup qualifying matches, Argentina have at times struggled with defensive transitions, particularly when dealing with pace. With a roster that is four years older than the squad that lifted the trophy in 2022 and few major additions so far (aside from emerging options like Nico Paz or Giuliano Simeone) Spain’s youthful lineup could look to exploit those spaces as a key attacking route.

Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina.

As part of a strategy to win wide duels and specifically neutralize Yamal, Scaloni is expected to rely on Nicolás Tagliafico as the primary option at left back. With his defensive profile and experience (including not being dribbled past once during the 2022 World Cup) he is viewed as a logical choice for tight marking duties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Spain handed crushing injury update before Finalissima vs. Lionel Messi’s Argentina, 2026 World Cup in doubt

Still, deploying Tagliafico alone on the flank may not be enough to contain Yamal. Scaloni’s reported plan includes reinforcing that side with a more physical midfield setup, assigning an additional player to provide cover and create frequent two-versus-one situations against the winger.

With Yamal sidelined for Spain’s last four matches due to injury, head coach Luis de la Fuente has used Pedro Porro and Marcos Llorente at right back, often pushing forward to support the wing. Regardless, Argentina’s priority remains limiting the teenager’s impact, something opponents recently achieved in Barcelona’s last match against Atletico Madrid, where he was tightly marked by Matteo Ruggeri, one of the standout performers.

Spain could suffer another setback

One of Spain’s greatest strengths is the blend of youth and experience throughout the squad, particularly in attack. While Yamal operates on the right, Nico Williams presents a similar threat on the opposite flank, giving La Roja dangerous width. However, another roster concern could complicate Spain’s attacking plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Diario AS, Marc Cucurella has suffered a hamstring muscle tear and is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks, putting his availability for the March 27 Finalissima in doubt. The Chelsea defender has become a key contributor in the attacking phase, meaning his injury, and any lingering lack of match fitness, could be a significant setback for Spain on the left side.