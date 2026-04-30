Rafael Leao could leave AC Milan as Manchester United reportedly propose pick-one-from-three in the deal

Rafael Leão has gone from being a cornerstone at AC Milan to becoming transferable for the front office. After the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, he has had to readapt his position, moving from left winger to center forward. While he had an excellent start to the season, his performances have declined, fueling talk of a possible exit. In response, Manchester United are reportedly pushing for his signing, offering a pick-one-from-three structure in their final proposal.

According to Andrea Ramazzotti via La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are open to negotiating Leão’s departure starting at $59 million. With a contract running until 2028 and a net salary of €5.5 million, they could view his exit as a strong opportunity to reinforce their attack. While they have not traditionally been open to accepting players as part of deals, Manchester United’s approach may have shifted that stance.

Amid a generational rebuild at the Red Devils, Rafael Leão emerges as an ideal solution for the left wing, as Matheus Cunha is more convincing in a central attacking or striker role. In an effort to reduce the overall cost of the deal, the English side is open to including Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford, or Manuel Ugarte as part of the operation, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. Additionally, they would have no issue matching or even exceeding his €5.5 million net salary.

Unlike the Rossoneri, Manchester United can offer Leão an ideal scenario to shine at his best. With a clear tactical emphasis on wingers, the Portuguese could rediscover his top form through his pace, dribbling, and change of rhythm, making him a key difference-maker for the team. Additionally, the Red Devils could also offer him UEFA Champions League competition, as they are close to securing qualification, making the move even more attractive.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Joshua Zirkzee emerges as top Leao replacement for AC Milan

After failing to deliver offensively, the Rossoneri are reportedly planning a major overhaul in attack. Not only could Rafael Leão leave, but also Christopher Nkunku, Santiago Giménez, and Niclas Füllkrug. For this reason, the potential arrival of Joshua Zirkzee would be an ideal complement to Massimiliano Allegri’s frontline, as it would not block the signing of another striker, but rather strengthen the attack in a balanced way.

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Joshua Zirkzee is not going through his best moment at Manchester United, often featuring as a substitute without making a major impact. Despite this, the Dutchman showed his best version in Serie A, where he impressed with Bologna. As a mobile forward, he tends to perform better as a second striker, playing off a more fixed No. 9—something that fits well with Massimiliano Allegri’s system.

With Zirkzee in attack, AC Milan would gain significant scoring potential along with strong offensive quality, allowing him to combine effectively with Adrien Rabiot and a potential new signing up front. Additionally, at just 24 years old, he represents a reliable long-term option for Allegri. However, the Rossoneri may first need to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League, which remains a challenging objective.