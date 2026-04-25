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How to watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Chris Gardner/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, April 25, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

With the Eastern Conference race tightening by the week, New England Revolution have a prime opportunity to shake up the standings as they prepare to square off against Inter Miami, a side coming in with momentum but very little room for mistakes.

Miami, led by Lionel Messi, are riding high after grinding out a tough win over Real Salt Lake, a result that kept them within one point of Nashville SC at the top despite having played an extra match. Sitting third in the East, New England can both close the gap and slow down a direct rival with a statement performance.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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