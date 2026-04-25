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Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs New England Revolution in MLS

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Matchday 10 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season is underway, and Inter Miami will face New England Revolution this Saturday at Nu Stadium. Lionel Messi is expected to start, looking to lead his team to a third consecutive victory.

Since the unexpected resignation of Javier Mascherano, the Herons have won both matches they have played under interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos. They secured road wins over Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake, which allowed them to climb the Eastern Conference standings, where they now sit in second place, one point behind Nashville SC.

This Saturday, Inter Miami face a double challenge. On one hand, they will go up against a team that has also enjoyed a strong start to the season, with five wins in eight matches, placing them third in the standings, just three points behind the Herons.

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In addition to that sporting challenge against a competitive opponent, Messi’s team will also be looking to secure their first win at their new home. Since the opening of Nu Stadium, they have played two matches there — against Austin FC and New York Red Bulls — and drew both.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Projected Inter Miami lineup

For Saturday’s match, head coach Guillermo Hoyos will once again be without Yannick Bright, who has been handed an additional one-match suspension by MLS for violating the league’s Non-Discrimination Policy following his red card against Colorado Rapids last week.

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With that in mind, Inter Miami’s projected lineup is: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame.

Projected New England Revolution lineup

Marko Mitrovic’s side are unbeaten in their last five matches and have won four of them, a run that has lifted them to third place in the Eastern Conference standings. However, they now face a tough test against the reigning MLS champions at Nu Stadium.

New England Revolution’s projected lineup is: Matt Turner; Ilay Feingold, Ethan Kohler, Mamadou Fofana, Will Sands; Alhassan Yusuf, Brooklyn Raines, Luca Langoni, Carles Gil, Griffin Yow; Dor Turgeman.

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