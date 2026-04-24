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Post-Messi era plans in MLS addressed by league executive Alfonso Mondelo

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.
© Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has been the biggest star in Major League Soccer since his arrival at Inter Miami in July 2023. However, time is relentless, and sooner rather than later the forward will move on. MLS executive Alfonso Mondelo addressed that future scenario.

It’s hard to find a player like him, but this league has already recovered from players like Cruyff, Pele,” Mondelo said during a conversation with international media, as reported by Marca. “I’m sure MLS will find new stars to play here.”

For now, Messi’s presence in MLS is secured through December 2028, following the contract extension Inter Miami signed with him late last year. That means the Argentine forward will have this season and at least two more full campaigns in the United States. By then, he will be 41 years old.

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Regarding MLS’s plans for the coming years, Mondelo was clear. “We want to be one of the great leagues worldwide in a few years’ time, but the first thing is to be the best in our Concacaf region, and there we have an ‘older brother’ in Liga MX, with which we want to compete on equal terms,” said the MLS Director of Competition.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann will join MLS this summer.

Griezmann is one of MLS’s new stars

When Mondelo speaks about finding new stars to eventually fill the void left by Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann can easily be considered part of that group. The French forward has already agreed to join Orlando City this summer, becoming a marquee addition for MLS.

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Antoine was going to come to Orlando in March, but he asked us to stay until the summer at Atletico for the Copa and the Champions League,” Mondelo revealed. The MLS executive also addressed the proximity between Miami and Orlando but dismissed speculation about a potential rivalry between Griezmann and Messi.

“His signing for Orlando has nothing to do with creating a ‘derby’ against Messi’s Inter Miami,” Mondelo said. “It was the club that had been looking for Griezmann for some time, and both sides are happy with the deal.”

The balance between legends and rising stars in MLS

For decades, MLS’s primary strategy for growth was signing aging European soccer legends to generate excitement among fans in the United States while also drawing international attention to boost viewership.

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That approach brought icons such as David Beckham, Thierry Henry, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It continues today with signings like Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, Thomas Muller, and Antoine Griezmann. However, in recent years, the league has begun shifting its focus toward younger players—often with less global recognition but greater potential to improve overall competitiveness in a more sustainable way.

That shift was evident at Qatar 2022, when MLS had its first active player become a World Cup champion: Thiago Almada with Argentina, who was playing for Atlanta United at the time. By balancing both strategies, MLS aims to continue its growth and establish itself as the leading force in Concacaf.

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