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Messi’s chances of playing the 2026 World Cup discussed by Inter Miami coach Hoyos

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos and Lionel Messi.
© Andrew Wevers/Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesInter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos and Lionel Messi.

With less than two months until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi has not officially confirmed his availability to represent Argentina in the tournament. Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos weighed in on the situation.

“I hope so—God willing,” Hoyos said during Friday’s press conference when asked if he envisions Messi being part of Argentina’s 26-man roster in North America. “The way he plays is pure magic, and it never really fades.”

The coach was then asked whether he believes Messi’s physical condition is good enough to handle the demands of the world’s most competitive soccer tournament, as that remains the main source of doubt surrounding his potential participation. “That magic never fades,” Hoyos repeated with a smile.

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The question is a fair one, considering that since taking over from Javier Mascherano last week, Hoyos now has the chance to see Messi on a daily basis in Inter Miami training sessions. That close contact gives him a unique perspective to assess not only Messi’s performances but also his physical condition.

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How many games does Messi have left before the World Cup?

While the 2026 FIFA World Cup will officially kick off with the match between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, club competitions around the world will conclude well before then to give players time to rest and join their respective national teams.

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MLS is no exception. The league will pause its schedule in the final days of May, meaning Inter Miami do not have many matches left before the break. At most, Lionel Messi could play six more games with the Herons before the World Cup.

The next of those comes this Saturday against New England Revolution at Nu Stadium, while the last in that stretch will be on Sunday, May 24 against Philadelphia Union on Matchday 15 of MLS, also at home.

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Messi’s decision cannot be delayed much longer

With the World Cup approaching, timelines are tight, meaning Lionel Messi will soon have to decide whether he will play in the tournament with Argentina. In just three weeks, on May 11, all participating national teams must submit a preliminary list of between 35 and 55 players to FIFA.

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According to La Nacion, a prestigious Argentine newspaper, Messi will be included in that group, which would mark the first official step linking the forward to the 2026 World Cup. Then, by the end of May at the latest, Lionel Scaloni will have to trim that list down to the final 26-man squad.

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