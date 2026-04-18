1998 World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit slams Kylian Mbappé: ‘His arrival has filled the Real Madrid locker room with selfishness’

Kylian Mbappé has enjoyed an outstanding individual season, scoring 40 goals and playing a key role in the attack. Despite this, Real Madrid endured a disappointing campaign, being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and sitting second in LaLiga. In response, 1998 World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has delivered a strong critique of the 27-year-old striker, highlighting what he sees as a growing problem within the dressing room.

“It’s not only Kylian Mbappé’s fault, but his arrival has filled the Real Madrid locker room with selfishness. It’s a fiasco, and time is running out for him,” Emmanuel Petit said, via RMC Sport. Moreover, he strongly criticizes Eduardo Camavinga, defending the French striker: “If someone has to be blamed, it’s him. His entrance was catastrophic. At that moment in the match, that red card is very harsh, but the referee is simply applying the rules.”

Far from blaming the lack of specific profiles in the squad, Emmanuel Petit made it clear that Real Madrid’s issues do not necessarily stem from the sporting side. Alongside these remarks, concerns over Vinícius Jr.’s contract renewal have also emerged, as he is reportedly seeking a salary equal to that of Kylian Mbappé. With this, and the reported dressing room tensions involving Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos seem to be facing a significant internal problem.

Despite these reported ego issues, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. have made it clear on multiple occasions that there are no problems between them, even stating that they share a close relationship. However, Real Madrid’s inconsistent performances this season have raised serious concerns, with fans expressing worries that there is no collective identity, but rather a focus on individual priorities.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Mbappé joined a Real Madrid team led by Vinícius Jr.

Real Madrid have managed to remain one of the best teams in the world, with Vinícius Jr. standing out as a difference-maker. The Brazilian has not only delivered in terms of goals, but has also been key in two UEFA Champions League titles. As a result, Kylian Mbappé’s arrival significantly shook up the squad, as the scoring responsibility and spotlight are now shared, forcing both players to adjust their roles on the pitch—something that has yet to fully click.

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While Kylian Mbappé has thrived in his best goalscoring form, Vinícius Jr. has struggled to fully adapt, drawing criticism after managing just 17 goals—well below his peak level. Neither Xabi Alonso nor Álvaro Arbeloa have been able to properly integrate both players on the pitch, as when one shines, the other tends to fade into the background. Feeling that the system no longer benefits him, the Brazilian has already hinted that he is not entirely comfortable.

Real Madrid’s current problems may stem from the midfield

While many point to ego clashes and similar issues, Real Madrid could address their problems by reinforcing one key area: The midfield. Following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, Los Blancos have lost structure in their play, leaving Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé at times looking disconnected on the pitch. As a result, they reportedly have a clear priority: Signing a controlling midfielder.

According to Francisco José Delgado via Cadena SER, Nico Paz will make a comeback to los Blancos, paying €9 million to Como 1907. While the Argentinean plays in a more offensive role, he could be a key to organize the game. To achieve that, los Blancos are reportedly open to sell Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos. For that reason, they could still chase another organizative reinforcement.

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With a player capable of dictating the tempo, Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé could benefit significantly, as they would receive better service and more scoring opportunities. This would give Real Madrid a more structured style of play, helping them build a stronger on-field connection. A similar dynamic was seen with Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who thrived with a solid midfield supporting them.