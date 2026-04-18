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Christian Pulisic’s status for Milan’s crucial Serie A clash against Verona revealed as USMNT ace looks to end frustrating 2026 goal drought

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

At Milan, the spotlight has once again shifted toward Christian Pulisic, with uncertainty surrounding his situation ahead of a crucial clash against Hellas Verona. The Serie A club finds itself in a delicate moment, where form, confidence, and attacking output are all under scrutiny.

Its attacking unit, once considered a strength, has instead become a growing concern. With key figures, including Pulisic and Rafael Leao, struggling simultaneously, the sense around the Rossoneri is that something deeper than simple poor form is affecting performances. The numbers paint a troubling picture for Milan’s frontline in 2026. 

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the team’s attackers have managed just eight goals since the turn of the year despite producing 93 total shots and 34 on target. This decline has had a direct impact on results, as goals have become increasingly difficult to come by. Compared to rivals like Inter, which requires far fewer chances to score, Massimiliano Allegri’s players’ struggles stand out even more.

Much of the focus has naturally fallen on Pulisic, whose season has followed a dramatic split. After recording eight goals and two assists in the first half of the campaign, he has failed to score in 2026, adding just one assist to his tally.

His last goal came in late December, coincidentally against Verona, a moment that now feels distant. Since then, injuries and inconsistency have disrupted his rhythm, leaving the forward searching for answers in front of the goal.

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Pulisic’s status for the crucial Verona test emerges

Despite the concerns, multiple outlets such as Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Pulisic is still expected to start against Verona, a decision that underlines the trust placed in him by Massimiliano Allegri. The coach appears willing to rely on his experienced attackers rather than turn to alternatives during this difficult phase.

The American winger has previously delivered strong performances at the Bentegodi, including a goal in a 3-1 win during the 2023-24 season. That history is seen as a potential spark for a player searching for rhythm.

Tactical reset offers a familiar solution

Massimiliano Allegri has repeatedly altered Milan’s attacking structure in search of a solution. Experiments with different forward combinations, including a front three, have failed to deliver stability or goals.

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Rafael Leao of AC Milan interacts with Christian Pulisic

After the disappointing system change against Udinese, Allegri is expected to revert to a 3-5-2 formation with Pulisic and Leao leading the line together. The coach believes familiarity between the two attackers could restore some balance in the final third.

Despite recent struggles, Allegri is still backing both players to start against Verona, hoping the matchup can trigger a turnaround in form. The partnership between Pulisic and Leao has produced mixed outcomes this season. When the two started together, the Rossoneri scored just eight goals, averaging less than one per game.

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Confidence also appears to be a factor, with both players struggling mentally as well as physically. The pressure of expectation, combined with recent poor results, has created a tense atmosphere within the squad.

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