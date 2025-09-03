Two Argentina rising stars battling for spot alongside Messi in Scaloni’s World Cup qualifier plan vs Venezuela

Thursday’s match against Venezuela will mark Argentina’s final home game in the World Cup qualifiers ahead of the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. At the same time, it could be Lionel Messi’s farewell in front of the home crowd—at least in official competition. With that backdrop, head coach Lionel Scaloni addressed the attacking options he’s considering.

With Argentina unable to count on Enzo Fernandez due to suspension after his red card against Colombia, and Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister likely unavailable after arriving late from England, Scaloni was asked whether Franco Mastantuono could make the starting lineup.

“We spoke with him to see how he’s feeling, and it’s possible he could play,” the coach admitted in Wednesday’s press conference. Scaloni quickly praised how well Mastantuono has settled in since joining Real Madrid this summer. “He’s handling it in a positive way—his coach and teammates have embraced him, and that’s important.”

Scaloni then surprised many by adding another name to the mix for Argentina’s attack vs. Venezuela. “Nico Paz also showed against Chile that he’s ready for this level,” said the coach, referring to the Como attacking midfielder, who has been making waves in Serie A and is reportedly drawing interest from top European clubs like Tottenham.

Nico Paz has played three games for Argentina.

“Both can contribute and be part of the team. We’ll make a final decision today—these are options we’re seriously considering,” Scaloni explained. “The only way to find out is to put them on the pitch, while keeping in mind their age, no matter what happens. These are young players who will give us a lot in the future.”

How much have Paz and Mastantuono played for Argentina?

Nicolas Paz and Franco Mastantuono are part of a wave of young talent that has joined the Argentina national team since the 2022 World Cup win in Qatar. They’re competing for spots on the squad for next year’s tournament alongside other promising names like Claudio Echeverri, Valentin Carboni, Alejandro Garnacho, and Facundo Buonanotte.

Paz has just three senior appearances with Argentina. He made his debut in October 2024, coming on in the final 17 minutes of a 6–0 win over Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers—during which he assisted Lionel Messi on one of the goals. He later featured in two more matches in the same competition, against Brazil and Chile. The latter was his only start to date.

Mastantuono’s experience with Argentina is even more limited. In that same match against Chile during the June international break, the Real Madrid winger made his debut, entering in the final six minutes. At just 17 years old, Franco became the youngest player ever to appear in an official match for Argentina.

Messi will be in the starting lineup

In the same press conference, Lionel Scaloni was asked about the status of Lionel Messi, who recovered from a muscle injury just a week ago. Despite that, the coach left no room for doubt regarding his plans for the forward: “Yes, Leo is going to play tomorrow. How could he not play?”