Donnarumma breaks silence, addresses relationship with Luis Enrique after PSG controversial departure

Gianluigi Donnarumma was one of the most talked-about names of the 2025 summer transfer window after being sidelined by Paris Saint-Germain following a rejected contract extension. Now continuing his career in England, the Italian goalkeeper has broken his silence and addressed his relationship with former PSG coach Luis Enrique.

Donnarumma was entering the final year of his contract with PSG, and after failing to agree on a new deal, Luis Enrique chose to sideline him from the squad. Despite being a key figure in the team’s treble-winning campaign, the Spanish coach did not hesitate to start Lucas Chevalier over Donnarumma in the UEFA Super Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to reporters in Florence with the Italy national team, Donnarumma reflected on his relationship with Enrique: “I always had a good relationship with Luis Enrique. I appreciated him, he was direct with me from the very beginning in preseason training camp.”

Asked whether he felt disappointed with the Spanish coach, Donnarumma instead focused on his accomplishments with PSG. “Disappointed with him? I don’t know. Everyone makes their own decisions. It’s fair for a coach to make his choices, that’s his responsibility, but having and feeling the support of everyone, especially my teammates, made me realize what I gave to PSG, and that’s the most important thing,” Donnarumma stated.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain kisses the UEFA Champions League trophy after his team’s victory.

“Beyond football, these are the things that last. Knowing how much affection I had from everyone around PSG makes me proud and happy about what I left behind. I spent four wonderful years in Paris, especially the last one, one of the best of my career. I felt at home,” he concluded.

With his future settled, Donnarumma completed a deadline-day move to Manchester City, who reportedly paid PSG €30 million for his services. With Ederson Moraes departing to Fenerbahce, the Italian is expected to take over as City’s starting goalkeeper, continuing the form he displayed at AC Milan and PSG.

What Luis Enrique said at the time

Donnarumma was instrumental in PSG’s historic season, helping the club win its long-sought Champions League title with key saves and commanding performances. His sidelining, given his contributions, raised questions among fans and pundits alike.

Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup, Luis Enrique explained his decision. “Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, without a doubt, and an even better person. However, this is the life of top-level footballers. I am 100% responsible for this difficult decision. If it were easy, anyone could do it, but these decisions have to do with the profile of the goalkeeper my team needs.”

