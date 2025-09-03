Trending topics:
Leave Barcelona? Robert Lewandowski reportedly rejected $100 millon Saudi offer but asked to delay decision

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

With Lewandowski staying in Spain, Al-Hilal signed Darwin Núñez while Al-Nassr reinforced with Kingsley Coman and João Félix.
On August 13, Polish outlet Fakt published comments from Pini Zahavi, agent of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, revealing that the 37-year-old forward had rejected an astronomical contract proposal from Saudi Arabia—more than €100 million per season. Now, according to the account @365scoresarabic, the two clubs behind the offer have been identified: Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

Both Saudi giants reportedly approached Lewandowski through an investment fund, offering him over €100 million per year plus incentives. Despite the massive salary, Lewandowski’s camp declined. Zahavi did leave the door slightly open for the future, noting how quickly football can change: “In soccer, everything moves fast. You never know what could happen in the next transfer windows.”

The striker’s current contract with Barcelona runs until 2026, with a performance-based clause that could extend it to 2027. For now, Lewandowski’s focus remains on LaLiga and the Champions League.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr’s Backup Moves

With Lewandowski staying put, both Saudi clubs reinforced their squads in other ways:

  • Al-Hilal, home to former Barça players João Cancelo and Malcom, turned to Darwin Núñez, paying Liverpool €53 million plus add-ons.
  • Al-Nassr, already featuring Cristiano Ronaldo as their untouchable No. 9, added wingers instead—Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich (€30 million) and João Félix from Chelsea (€50 million). They also signed former Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez.
Lewandowski would be a great option to increase Al-Nassr’s offensive power.

Lewandowski’s loyalty to Barcelona

Zahavi emphasized that Lewandowski feels at home in Catalonia: “Barcelona is his place on earth, where he feels most comfortable. The Saudi clubs are overflowing with players; they don’t know what to do with them. There’s a limit on the number of foreign players, which restricts their options. But Robert didn’t want to play there anyway. He got a concrete offer. They offered him more than €100 million per season—per season! But he preferred to fight for LaLiga and the Champions League.”

At 37, Lewandowski has made it clear that legacy matters more than money. By turning down one of the most lucrative contracts ever offered in soccer, the Polish star reaffirmed his commitment to Barcelona and European competition. Still, with his agent hinting that the door isn’t fully closed, the football world will be watching closely when the next transfer window opens.

