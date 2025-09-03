Trending topics:
Argentina
Lionel Messi could miss Argentina’s Premier League star teammate for Venezuela game

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Peru at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 19, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Lionel Messi is set to feature in his final two CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers with Argentina. Even though the Albiceleste have already clinched qualification, the captain is expected to go all out in pursuit of two more wins. However, for Thursday’s clash against Venezuela, Messi could be without a key Premier League teammate.

For the September international break, head coach Lionel Scaloni named a squad packed with the usual stars, using the window to fine-tune the group that will head to the 2026 World Cup. Messi joined the team for training on Tuesday, but notable absences included regular starters Nicolas Otamendi and Alexis Mac Allister.

When asked at Tuesday’s press conference about the lineup against Venezuela, Scaloni gave an update on both players. “Otamendi didn’t train yesterday because he had some minor issues, but in principle he should be available today,” the coach stated.

However, Scaloni then revealed a setback for the Liverpool midfielder, a fixture in Argentina’s midfield. “As for Alexis, he won’t take part in the match against Venezuela because he arrived late and couldn’t train. Hopefully we can have him, at least on the bench, and count on him if we need him at some point.”

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team&#039;s third goal during the South of American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Argentina and Brazil.

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the South of American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Argentina and Brazil.

Mac Allister played 61 minutes in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday before flying to Argentina to join the national team. According to Diario Olé, flight delays meant he only arrived Tuesday night, leaving him with just one training session before Thursday’s qualifier.

Thursday’s matchup with Venezuela has drawn special attention after Messi admitted it will be his final qualifier on Argentine soil. “It’s going to be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier. I don’t know if there’ll be a friendly afterward, but yes, it’s a very special game,” he said, building anticipation for local fans eager to see the Inter Miami star, who now faces the challenge of replacing Mac Allister.

Scaloni and the plan to use young stars

With Mac Allister sidelined and Enzo Fernandez unavailable due to suspension, Scaloni will need to reshuffle his midfield. Fortunately, Argentina’s roster includes several promising young players ready to step in.

Scaloni explained his thinking when asked about the team selection: “The idea is always to put out the best team, but also, if possible, to give a young player the opportunity to play. Fortunately, we’re in a position to do that without compromising anything, and always aiming to play our best game. The team is in a position to make these small adjustments, to bring in youngsters who are pushing for chances, and that’s the plan.”

The coach closed by stressing that Wednesday’s session would be decisive. “We’ll finalize it today because yesterday we trained with only half the players, since many had played on Sunday, and today will be a more complete session focused 100% on tomorrow’s match,” he concluded.

