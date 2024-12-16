Manchester United’s new leadership under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is wasting no time reshaping the club. Amid the 2024-25 season, the decision to replace Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim signaled the beginning of a revolution. Now, barely a month into Amorim’s tenure, United appears poised to part ways with academy graduate and fan favorite Marcus Rashford.

One of Amorim’s most shocking moves came before the Manchester derby against City when he dropped both Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. While Amorim cited performance as the reason, reports suggest that Rashford’s attitude and discipline off the pitch may have played a significant role.

According to The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson, Amorim and United’s hierarchy have determined that Rashford’s departure is necessary to drive a cultural shift within the club, encompassing both football and non-football staff. Rashford, who joined the Red Devils at age seven, is now likely to leave Old Trafford in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old forward debuted during the 2015-16 Europa League with a memorable brace against FC Midtjylland. Since then, Rashford has made 426 appearances for United, scoring 138 goals and providing 64 assists. His tenure includes six trophies, most notably the 2016-17 Europa League title.

Rashford’s misconduct and behavioral issues

Once hailed as United’s beacon of hope during challenging times, Rashford’s recent off-field behavior has tarnished his reputation as a role model within the squad.

Under Erik ten Hag, Rashford faced disciplinary issues on multiple occasions. In January, he was dropped for oversleeping before a New Year’s Eve game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Months later, after a crushing derby loss, Rashford was spotted partying at a nightclub—a move Ten Hag deemed “unacceptable.” More recently, in January 2024, Rashford called in sick for training after allegedly being seen at a Belfast nightclub the previous evening.

Even under Amorim, questions about Rashford’s commitment linger. During the international break last month, he took a trip to New York. While no rules were broken, the incident reportedly weighed heavily in the decision by Amorim and Ratcliffe to move on from the player.

Tactical misfit Under Amorim

In addition to off-field concerns, Rashford’s struggles on the pitch have only exacerbated the situation. Amorim’s tactical system appears ill-suited to Rashford’s individualistic playing style.

In the month and a half Amorim has been in United, Rashford has failed to adapt to the 3-4-3 formation. As a player who thrives on individual brilliance, Rashford has shown difficulty fitting into a system that prioritizes teamwork, defensive effort, and high work rate.

His inability to contribute defensively rules him out as a left wing-back, leaving the central attacking role as his only viable option. However, with players like Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Garnacho, and Joshua Zirkzee competing for those positions, Rashford’s opportunities are limited.

Where could Rashford go?

Despite signing a lucrative five-year contract last season, making him United’s highest earner at £365,000 per week, Rashford’s future at the club seems uncertain. With a market value of €55 million (per Transfermarkt) and a contract running until June 2028, United will likely push for a permanent deal.

Few clubs can afford Rashford’s wages and transfer fee, but Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly a strong contender. The French giants have pursued him before and could reignite their interest. According to TEAMtalk, United has set a price of €45-50 million for Rashford ahead of the January transfer window.