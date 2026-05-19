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Spygate explained: What rules did Southampton break to be expelled from Championship playoffs

By Gianni Taina

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Cameron Archer of Southampton.
© Getty ImagesCameron Archer of Southampton.

Southampton had successfully reached the EFL Championship playoff final, where they were set to face Hull City for a coveted spot back in the Premier League. However, the governing body has made the dramatic decision to disqualify the Saints from the playoffs after they were found guilty following an espionage complaint.

After an investigation was launched in response to a complaint filed by Middlesbrough, Southampton admitted to breaches against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026, and Middlesbrough in May 2026, according to an official statement released by the English Football League.

Specifically, Southampton violated two key regulations within the EFL Championship framework. The club was charged with breaking EFL Regulation 3.4, which demands that clubs behave toward one another with the utmost good faith, and Regulation 127, which strictly prohibits any club from viewing, or attempting to view, another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two sides.

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Furthermore, the EFL announced that Southampton retains the right to appeal the decision made by the Independent Disciplinary Committee, noting that the club is actively working to resolve any appeal by Wednesday, May 20. In light of this, the governing body indicated that scheduling adjustments could be made for the final on Saturday, May 24, depending on the outcome.

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Who’s replacing Southampton?

Following the confirmation of Southampton’s expulsion from the EFL Championship playoffs, Middlesbrough will step in to replace the Saints. They will now face Hull City for a place in the Premier League on Saturday, May 24, at Wembley Stadium.

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Southampton’s spying controversy with Middlesbrough could reportedly lead to Championship playoff expulsion

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Southampton’s spying controversy with Middlesbrough could reportedly lead to Championship playoff expulsion

Middlesbrough’s selection as the replacement stems from the fact that they were the team defeated by Southampton in the playoff semifinals, suffering a narrow 1-0 loss on aggregate.

What other charges will Southampton face?

On top of being barred from competing in the EFL Championship playoff final—missing out on a guaranteed minimum revenue of £110 million from Premier League broadcasting rights—Southampton have also been hit with a four-point deduction, which will be applied at the start of next season.

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Southampton’s spying controversy with Middlesbrough could reportedly lead to Championship playoff expulsion

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