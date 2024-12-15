Manchester United secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the 2024-25 Premier League season’s highly anticipated Manchester derby. The win not only boosted the Red Devils’ momentum, but also saw head coach Ruben Amorim match a milestone last achieved by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United has been a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by fluctuating performances since his appointment in November. Despite his short time at the helm, the Portuguese manager has already made history by matching Ferguson’s feat.

With the 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Amorim became only the second United manager to win his first Manchester derby in the Premier League. The first to achieve this was Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1992-93 season, when United claimed a 2-1 triumph at Old Trafford.

Ferguson, who managed Manchester United for an unparalleled 26 years until his retirement in May 2013, remains a towering figure in the club’s history. Since his departure, six managers—David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, and Erik ten Hag—have tried to replicate his success. However, none of them managed to win their first derby against City, underscoring the significance of Amorim’s achievement.

The victory over Manchester City could prove to be a pivotal moment for Ruben Amorim, particularly given his bold decision to sideline key players Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Despite facing challenges throughout the match, a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes and a dramatic 90th-minute winner from Amad Diallo secured a memorable comeback for Manchester United.

With a crucial Carabao Cup quarterfinals clash against Tottenham Hotspur looming on Thursday, the win serves as a morale-boosting affirmation of Amorim’s authority and strategy at United.

Amorim aggravates Manchester City’s poor moment

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City suffered another major setback, continuing their poor run of form this season. The defeat to United extended City’s dismal stretch to just one win in their last 11 matches across all competitions, with eight losses and two draws. During this period, the team has scored only 10 goals while conceding 25—a sharp decline from their dominant performances last season.

The loss also ended City’s unbeaten home streak in the Premier League and marked United’s first win at the Etihad Stadium since March 2021. Guardiola attributed the struggles to an ongoing injury crisis, but key players such as Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, and Erling Haaland have failed to replicate the stellar form they displayed last season.