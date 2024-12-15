Manchester United were set to visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening to face rivals Manchester City in Matchday 16 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Fans were left stunned to learn that stars Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were excluded from the squad. Addressing the controversy, head coach Ruben Amorim provided clarity on their absence.

United faced scrutiny even before the derby began, as the leaked roster revealed that neither Rashford nor Garnacho would feature in the game. With no reports of injuries or suspensions, speculation quickly spread among fans and pundits.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the match, Amorim shed light on the rationale behind the decision: “We try to evaluate everything: training, performance, game performance, engagement with the teammates, push the teammates up… Everything on the line when we analyze and try to choose the players, so that was my selection,” the coach admitted.

The Portuguese manager also disclosed that he informed the players of their exclusion after the final training session. “I pay attention to everything. The way you eat, the way you put your clothes to go to a game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I decide,” the Portuguese revealed.

Fans expressed their concerns as early as Saturday night, when the starting lineup was leaked almost 24 hours ahead of kickoff. Now, with Rashford and Garnacho confirmed absent, many believe the decision is a calculated move by Amorim to assert his authority and demand full commitment, especially in a high-stakes clash like the Manchester derby.

Rashford and Garnacho under the microscope

Both Rashford and Garnacho have faced scrutiny in recent weeks for underwhelming performances. Rashford, a regular starter, has struggled to maintain consistency, while Garnacho, frequently used as a substitute, has failed to make a significant impact during his opportunities.

However, the decision to omit both players seems less about their on-field performance and more about their attitude. Rashford and Garnacho remain two of United’s most talented attacking options, with a quality unmatched by most of their teammates. Yet, Amorim’s insistence on evaluating every aspect—not just performance—appears to have influenced his decision to exclude them entirely.

While many see this as a pivotal moment in Amorim’s tenure, the coach denied that his decision was meant to send a message. “I don’t want to send a message, it’s simply an evaluation, and they know it. The players are really smart, and everybody understands my decision, and I have to choose. It’s a simple selection,” the coach said to Sky Sports.