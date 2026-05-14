Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Marcus Rashford’s future still open as Barcelona reportedly look to reopen negotiations with Manchester United

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Marcus Rashford managed to make a huge impact at Barcelona, enjoying a strong start to the season. Nevertheless, his performances declined toward the end of the campaign, seemingly ruling out his continuity in Hansi Flick’s team despite his enormous desire to stay. Even so, the Englishman could still have a chance to remain at the club, as the Blaugrana are reportedly looking to reopen negotiations with Manchester United.

According to The Independent, the Blaugranas have decided to reopen negotiations next week with Manchester United over the future of Marcus Rashford. Despite having a €30 million purchase option, they are looking to revise the agreement due to a restricted budget for the summer of 2026. Although the Red Devils are seeking a permanent sale, they are not opposed to another loan move, as they aim to free up space on the wage bill.

In case they manage to secure another loan deal, Barcelona would find in Rashford one of the best affordable options to strengthen the attack. Even though he experienced a dip in form, he still managed to score 14 goals and provide 14 assists in 48 matches, making him one of the team’s most productive players. With this, the Englishman could have another opportunity to fight for a starting spot in Hansi Flick’s team, once again becoming a key impact substitute.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Following his brilliant performances with the Blaugrana, Marcus Rashford appears to have more options regarding his professional future. Both Bayern Munich and Arsenal are willing to pursue his signing, hoping he can replicate the same level he showed under Hansi Flick. If Rashford fails to secure a move to Barcelona, he would be open to joining either of those two clubs permanently, as he wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.

Rashford’s future could hinge on the 2026 World Cup with England

After several seasons filled with inconsistency, Marcus Rashford managed to recover his best form at Barcelona, reclaiming his place with England. Because of this, head coach Thomas Tuchel has included him in his 55-man list, having chances to make the final list for the 2026 World Cup. With this in mind, he could define his future at the highly anticipated tournament if Barcelona fail to reach an agreement with Manchester United soon enough.

Advertisement
Marcus Rashford ends Lionel Messi’s status as Barcelona’s only free-kick scorer vs Real Madrid in 21st century

see also

Marcus Rashford ends Lionel Messi’s status as Barcelona’s only free-kick scorer vs Real Madrid in 21st century

If Rashford manages to become as a starter for the national team and shines as a scorer, he could convince more clubs to pursue his signing, this time to make him a key starter in their sporting projects. After spending several years as a substitute, the Englishman could be facing the greatest opportunity of his career, pushing himself once again to become a decisive player for a team. Nevertheless, he still has to surpass Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon in the rotation.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Michael Carrick’s future to be decided as Manchester United reportedly open talks with the Englishman over new deal

Michael Carrick’s future to be decided as Manchester United reportedly open talks with the Englishman over new deal

Michael Carrick impressed with his impact at Manchester United, securing a place in the UEFA Champions League. Following this, they have reportedly decided to open negotiations with the Englishman for a permanent head coach role.

How to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Sunderland receive Manchester United in a Matchday 36 clash during the 2025/2026 Premier League campaign. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff times and where to watch on TV or via streaming.

Michael Carrick asks Manchester United for clarity on his future as manager

Michael Carrick asks Manchester United for clarity on his future as manager

Michael Carrick asked for clarity on his Manchester United future.

2026 World Cup: Ancelotti reportedly receives green light on Matheus Cunha rest plan after Brazil and Man United agreement

2026 World Cup: Ancelotti reportedly receives green light on Matheus Cunha rest plan after Brazil and Man United agreement

With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, Carlo Ancelotti has received a piece of good news as Brazil and Manchester United reach an agreement to limit Matheus Cunha's participation in the remainder of the season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo