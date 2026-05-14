Marcus Rashford’s future still open as Barcelona reportedly look to reopen negotiations with Manchester United

Marcus Rashford managed to make a huge impact at Barcelona, enjoying a strong start to the season. Nevertheless, his performances declined toward the end of the campaign, seemingly ruling out his continuity in Hansi Flick’s team despite his enormous desire to stay. Even so, the Englishman could still have a chance to remain at the club, as the Blaugrana are reportedly looking to reopen negotiations with Manchester United.

According to The Independent, the Blaugranas have decided to reopen negotiations next week with Manchester United over the future of Marcus Rashford. Despite having a €30 million purchase option, they are looking to revise the agreement due to a restricted budget for the summer of 2026. Although the Red Devils are seeking a permanent sale, they are not opposed to another loan move, as they aim to free up space on the wage bill.

In case they manage to secure another loan deal, Barcelona would find in Rashford one of the best affordable options to strengthen the attack. Even though he experienced a dip in form, he still managed to score 14 goals and provide 14 assists in 48 matches, making him one of the team’s most productive players. With this, the Englishman could have another opportunity to fight for a starting spot in Hansi Flick’s team, once again becoming a key impact substitute.

Following his brilliant performances with the Blaugrana, Marcus Rashford appears to have more options regarding his professional future. Both Bayern Munich and Arsenal are willing to pursue his signing, hoping he can replicate the same level he showed under Hansi Flick. If Rashford fails to secure a move to Barcelona, he would be open to joining either of those two clubs permanently, as he wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.

Rashford’s future could hinge on the 2026 World Cup with England

After several seasons filled with inconsistency, Marcus Rashford managed to recover his best form at Barcelona, reclaiming his place with England. Because of this, head coach Thomas Tuchel has included him in his 55-man list, having chances to make the final list for the 2026 World Cup. With this in mind, he could define his future at the highly anticipated tournament if Barcelona fail to reach an agreement with Manchester United soon enough.

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If Rashford manages to become as a starter for the national team and shines as a scorer, he could convince more clubs to pursue his signing, this time to make him a key starter in their sporting projects. After spending several years as a substitute, the Englishman could be facing the greatest opportunity of his career, pushing himself once again to become a decisive player for a team. Nevertheless, he still has to surpass Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon in the rotation.