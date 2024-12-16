Atalanta and Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman has been named the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year, capping off a remarkable year for club and country. Lookman’s acceptance speech included a powerful message of perseverance and overcoming adversity.

Lookman’s selection as CAF African Player of the Year comes as little surprise, particularly after he became the first Atalanta player ever to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or, finishing 14th. His standout performances in 2024, including a hat-trick in the Europa League final victory against Bayer Leverkusen, solidified his status as a leading candidate.

He also earned a place in the Europa League Team of the Year. His 2024 goal and assist totals (27 goals and 12 assists) speak for themselves.

In his acceptance speech, Lookman expressed his gratitude and shared a powerful message: “I want to thank almighty God for everything that He’s been doing in my life… I want to thank the Presidents, all my teammates, club and country, for their support and the love that they give me… This award is for me, my family, my nation and to be recognised as the best player in Africa is something incredible. I am extremely proud. Just over four years ago I failed in front of the world. Fast forward four years, I’m the best player in Africa. I want to say to all the young children and people watching this, don’t let your failures weigh you down or break your wings. Turn your pain into your power and continue to fly. God bless.”

Lookman’s career path and success at Atalanta

Lookman’s reference to “failing in front of the world” is a nod to a missed penalty for Fulham in 2020. His journey from that moment to being crowned the best player in Africa underscores his resilience and determination.

Lookman began his career at Charlton Athletic’s academy before moving to Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham, and Leicester City. His career truly flourished after joining Atalanta in 2022, benefitting from coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s guidance.

Notably, the award win for Ademola Lookman is something of a surprise given the high caliber of African talent currently playing in Europe’s top leagues. Neither Sadio Mané nor Mohamed Salah, both previous winners, featured among the nominees this year, highlighting the ever-shifting landscape of African football and the emergence of new stars.