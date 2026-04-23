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Report: Marcus Rashford falls out of Barcelona plans as Victor Muñoz becomes priority, but Real Madrid may interrupt

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona and Victor Muñoz of CA Osasuna.
© David Ramos/Angel Martinez/Getty ImageMarcus Rashford of FC Barcelona and Victor Muñoz of CA Osasuna.

Marcus Rashford made a strong impact at the start of the season at Barcelona. Although the Englishman was a substitute, he managed to score goals and provide a good number of assists. However, his level later dropped, disappointing and falling out of the team’s plans. As a result, Víctor Muñoz is reportedly emerging as a top priority for the Blaugrana. Nevertheless, Real Madrid could disrupt his potential arrival at Hansi Flick’s side.

According to Laia Cervelló and Pol Ballús, via The Athletic, Barcelona have cooled their interest in keeping Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal. After failing to stand out against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, they believe he did not take advantage of his opportunities in Raphinha’s absence. In addition, they consider the $35.3M purchase clause to be too high, ruling out his continuation under those conditions.

With Rashford’s potential departure, Barcelona have already set their sights on Víctor Muñoz, reports Diario Sport. After impressing at CA Osasuna, he has convinced with his impact, scoring six goals and providing five assists. At just 22 years old, he emerges as an ideal long-term replacement for Raphinha, as he was developed for many years at La Masia. Moreover, he would be available for a similar fee to the Englishman, as he has a $46M release clause.

Víctor Muñoz believes that signing for the Blaugrana would be the best option for him, as it would greatly benefit his development and future, reports Ferran Correas in Diario Sport. However, Real Madrid hold a buy-back clause over the next three transfer windows, as revealed by CA Osasuna head coach Braulio Vázquez. Because of this, the Spaniard could find it difficult to join Hansi Flick’s side, as Los Blancos would likely activate the clause immediately.

Victor Munoz of CA Osasuna celebrates scoring a goal.

Victor Munoz of CA Osasuna celebrates scoring a goal.

Barcelona reportedly eye three wingers amid Victor Muñoz concerns

Looking ahead to the 2026–27 season, Barcelona will clearly need reinforcement on the left wing, as Raphinha has had some fitness issues and Marcus Rashford does not seem likely to continue. Given the difficulties in securing the signing of Víctor Muñoz, the Blaugrana are reportedly already monitoring three young wingers who are standing out at the top level: Jan Virgili, Ez Abde, and Andreas Schjelderup.

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According to Ferran Martínez via Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana still consider Jan Virgili a clear option, as they hold 40% of his sporting rights and he has impressed at RCD Mallorca. Alongside him, Ez Abde is seen as another option, as his performances at Real Betis are highly rated and they own 20% of his sporting rights. Finally, they are also monitoring Andreas Schjelderup, who is shining at Benfica and could cost between €30–40 million.

Without chasing Rashford permanent transfer, Barcelona seem ready to chase a youngster to substitute Raphinha in the near future. While Ez Abde and Andreas Schjelderup shine, Jan Virgili may be an easier option due to his €40M release clause and the 40% that they have on his sporting rights. Moreover, head coach Hansi Flick could boost his impact, using the Brazilian veteran as a guide for the Spaniard.

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