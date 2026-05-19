Arsenal secure fourth Premier League title: When did they last lift the trophy?

This Tuesday, the 2025-26 Premier League title race was decided with Manchester City’s unexpected draw to Bournemouth. That result left Arsenal at the top of the standings with an unassailable lead, securing the club’s first league title in a long time.

Arsenal last won the Premier League trophy 22 years ago, when they captured the 2003-04 title under legendary head coach Arsene Wenger. That squad finished comfortably ahead of runners-up Chelsea, who ended the campaign 11 points behind.

The Gunners that season featured stars such as Thierry Henry — the Premier League’s top scorer that year with 30 goals — Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Cesc Fabregas, Patrick Vieira and Ashley Cole. During that campaign, they earned the nickname ‘The Invincibles’ after going unbeaten across all 38 league matches.

The 2025-26 title under Mikel Arteta is Arsenal’s fourth since the creation of the Premier League in 1992. Before 2004, they had also been crowned champions in 1997-98 and 2001-02. Prior to that, the London side won 10 titles in the old Football League First Division, which served as England’s top flight for more than a century.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

The 22-year drought Arsenal ended this Tuesday was the longest spell without a league title in club history since their first championship in 1931. Their previous longest droughts lasted 18 years, between 1953 and 1971, and then again until 1989.

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see also Premier League 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Clubs with the most English league titles

Taking into account both the Football League First Division and Premier League eras, Arsenal are the third-most successful club in English league history with 14 titles. Only Manchester United and Liverpool rank higher, with 20 each.

Here is the full list of English league champions:

1- Manchester United – 20 titles

1- Liverpool – 20 titles

3- Arsenal – 14 titles

4- Manchester City – 10 titles

5- Everton – 9 titles

6- Aston Villa – 7 titles

7- Chelsea – 6 titles

7- Sunderland – 6 titles

9- Sheffield Wednesday – 4 titles

9- Newcastle United – 4 titles

Arsenal facing another historic opportunity

This Arsenal squad will be remembered for ending the longest league-title drought in club history by winning the Premier League. But they could elevate their legacy even further by claiming what would arguably be the most important trophy in the club’s history.

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On May 30 at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. There, the Gunners will have the chance to win the competition for the first time, as it will be only their second appearance in the final after losing to Barcelona in 2006.