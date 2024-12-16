At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has already cemented himself as one of soccer’s brightest stars. As the youngest player to ever win the Golden Boy award, turning into the youngest player to ever win the Golden Boy, and will aim to win the Ballon d’Or in the future. However, Yamal decided to set the goals with FC Barcelona and Spain national team before going for the major personal accolade.

Yamal, who has already achieved milestones beyond his years, including being the youngest player to win the UEFA European Championship in 2024, remains grounded despite the growing expectations surrounding him. Speaking to Marca about Rodri‘s Ballon d’Or recognition, Yamal addressed his aspirations for the prestigious award:

“It’s not something I’m obsessed with. First, I have other dreams to fulfill, like winning a Champions League or a World Cup. If I ever win the Ballon d’Or, it will be as a result of achieving those collective goals first. But of course, it would be nice.”

Under Hansi Flick’s guidance, Barcelona has become a formidable contender on all fronts, currently sitting second in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League group stage. Meanwhile, Yamal’s role with Spain has been equally impactful, as Luis de la Fuente led the team to its first major title in a decade at the EURO 2024 tournament.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Spain will be strong title contenders, and Yamal’s influence could prove decisive. If the young winger can help Barcelona or Spain lift one of these coveted trophies, his chances of claiming the Ballon d’Or in the near future will become undeniable.

Yamal has already begun making his mark on the global stage, finishing eighth in the 2024 Ballon d’Or voting with 383 points. He ranked above UEFA Champions League winner Toni Kroos and Bundesliga Golden Boot Harry Kane and was just edged out by stars like Lautaro Martinez and Kylian Mbappe.

Yamal addresses the comparisons with Messi

Yamal’s dribbling ability, precise left foot, and composure at the highest level have naturally drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi, the Argentine legend who defined an era at Barcelona. While Yamal admires Messi as his idol, he remains determined to forge his own legacy.

“It’s an honor, but I try to write my own story. Messi is the best in history, and I’m still taking my first steps. Sometimes, those comparisons don’t help,” Yamal told Marca. Though the comparisons are inevitable, Lamine Yamal continues to focus on his journey, balancing ambition with humility as he looks to conquer Europe and the world with Barcelona and Spain.