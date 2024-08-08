Wilfried Zaha, a name synonymous with Crystal Palace, could be making a sensational return to Selhurst Park for a third spell at the club. According to recent reports, the South London club is keen on bringing their former talisman back from Turkish giants Galatasaray. This potential reunion could provide a significant boost to Palace’s attacking options and reignite Zaha‘s Premier League career.

Zaha’s journey with Crystal Palace has been a storied one. A product of the club’s academy, he first rose to prominence with the Eagles before making a high-profile move to Manchester United in 2013. However, his time at Old Trafford was short-lived. Under David Moyes, Zaha struggled to find his place, making only four appearances for the Red Devils. This prompted a return to Palace, initially on loan, before making the move permanent in 2015.

During his second stint at Selhurst Park, the ex-English international became the focal point of the team. Over eight years, he amassed 458 appearances, scored 90 goals, and provided 62 assists. His performances solidified his status as one of the Premier League’s most dynamic forwards. Despite his success, Zaha decided to pursue a new challenge last summer, joining Galatasaray as a free agent.

How has Zaha fared at Galatasaray?

Zaha’s move to Turkey was met with great anticipation. Upon his arrival, he signed a lucrative contract and played a role in helping Galatasaray secure the Turkish Super Lig title. However, his impact on the pitch was somewhat limited. The Ivorian made 13 starts and often found himself used as a rotation option; particularly in the latter stages of the season.

Despite these challenges, Zaha still managed to make his mark. He featured in 30 league matches and appeared in both the Champions League and Europa League. One of his standout moments came in October when he scored against his former club, Manchester United, during the Yellow-Reds’ surprise victory at Old Trafford.

Recent developments suggest that both Zaha and Galatasaray are open to parting ways this summer. The Turkish champions are seeking a $11.4 million loan fee for the 30-year-old. In fact, it’s a sum that Crystal Palace are willing to meet, The Telegraph says. This could pave the way for a potential reunion between Zaha and the club where he made his name.

A return to Palace would not only bolster the club’s attacking options but also offer Zaha the chance to reignite his Premier League career in familiar surroundings. Palace chairman Steve Parish and director of football Dougie Freedman both reportedly hold Zaha in high regard, and the club’s supporters would likely welcome his return.

Financial hurdles: Wages and loan fees

While a loan deal seems possible, Zaha’s hefty salary could prove to be a stumbling block. At Galatasaray, he reportedly earns $179,000 per week, a figure that might be challenging for Palace to accommodate. However, the club’s willingness to pay the $11.4 million loan fee indicates their commitment to bringing Zaha back to Selhurst Park.

If Zaha were to return to Crystal Palace, he would be joining a team that has undergone significant changes since his departure. Under the guidance of new manager Oliver Glasner, the Eagles have shifted their focus from merely surviving in the Premier League to targeting a top-half finish and potentially European soccer. His experience and proven acumen in the English top flight could be invaluable in achieving these ambitions.

Zaha could slot into any of the three forward positions, and aside from the in-form Eberechi Eze, he would likely be one of the first names on the team sheet. His return would not only bring back a familiar face but also add depth and quality to Palace’s attacking lineup.

