More than one million soccer fans filled stadiums across the United States to see summer friendlies featuring many of the biggest teams from around the world, according to new research from World Soccer Talk.

These games frequently draw massive crowds as fans clamor to see players and teams they otherwise might not ever get to see. This summer was no different.

The clubs playing summer friendlies in the US this year were a who’s-who of the biggest teams in the world. Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid came over. Five of England’s “Big Six” made appearances. And one of Italy’s biggest clubs, AC Milan, made the rounds to show off American forward Christian Pulisic.

Soccer fans pack out stadiums for summer friendlies

Here is the list of the top 25 exhibition games played in the US this summer:

RankStadiumCityAttendance
1Barcelona vs. Real MadridMetLife StadiumEast Rutherford, NJ82,154
2Liverpool vs. Man UnitedWilliams-Brice StadiumColumbia, SC77,559
3Chelsea vs. Man CityOhio StadiumColumbus, OH71,280
4Liverpool vs. ArsenalLincoln Financial FieldPhiladelphia, PA68,789
5Barcelona vs. Man CityCamping World StadiumOrlando, FL63,237
6Real Madrid vs. ChelseaBank of America StadiumCharlotte, NC62,617
7Arsenal vs. Man UnitedSoFi StadiumInglewood, CA62,486
8Milan vs. Real MadridSoldier FieldChicago, IL61,568
9Milan vs. BarcelonaM&T Bank StadiumBaltimore, MD51,337
10Milan vs. Man CityYankee StadiumNew York, NY46,122
11Liverpool vs. Real BetisAcrisure StadiumPittsburgh, PA42,679
12Chelsea vs. Club AmericaMercedes-Benz StadiumAtlanta, GA38,000
13Celtic vs. ChelseaNotre Dame StadiumSouth Bend, IN35,000
14Chelsea vs. WrexhamLevi’s StadiumSanta Clara, CA32,724
15Celtic vs. Man CityKenan Memorial StadiumChapel Hill, NC30,000
16Man United vs. Real BetisSnapdragon StadiumSan Diego, CA26,248
17Club America vs. Aston VillaSoldier FieldChicago, IL22,225
18MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-StarsLower.com FieldColumbus, OH20,931
19Columbus vs. Aston VillaLower.com FieldColumbus, OH20,218
20DC United vs. CelticAudi FieldWashington DC18,590
21Wrexham vs. BournemouthHarder StadiumSanta Barbara, CA13,322
22Arsenal vs. BournemouthDignity Health Sports ParkCarson, CA13,000
23Wolves vs. West HamEverBank StadiumJacksonville, FL12,275
24Louisville vs. FrankfurtLynn Family StadiumLouisville, KY10,218
25Crystal Palace vs. WolvesNavy-Marine Corps Memorial StadiumAnnapolis, MD7,000 (estimated)

In addition to the above friendlies, there were several pre-season games played in the United States where the attendance numbers were not disclosed. Also new this summer are a handful of pre-season friendlies featuring high-profile women’s soccer teams from Europe, many of whom are playing later this month across the United States.

Summer friendlies better attended than Leagues Cup

Of the 28 summer friendlies played in the US, eleven of them drew over 40,000 people. Just as impressive is that an additional four of the 28 games cracked the 30,000 mark. In the top 25 most-attended games listed above, the average attendance was 39,583.

The same cannot be said for the 2024 edition of the Leagues Cup. MLS may have been successful at cashing in on the Mexican-American fans last year, but it has not been the case this year. Thus far, only two Leagues Cup games have cracked the 40,000 barrier. Those were the San Jose Earthquakes against Chivas Guadalajara at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and then Inter Miami against Tigres at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Notably, neither of MLS’s two best-attended teams have had their Leagues Cup games draw well. Atlanta United had a pair of home games that were, by their lofty standards, poorly attended. So too were the Seattle Sounders’ two home games. They drew 28,000 and 26,000 respectively against Minnesota United and Necaxa.

Impressive attendances at college football stadiums

Typically, preseason friendlies between top European clubs are often played at NFL stadiums due to their large capacities. This year, more than ever, several of the games were played in American college football stadiums. It’s perhaps fitting as college football is perhaps the only American sport that can match the passion and intensity of European club soccer.

For example, Liverpool played Manchester United at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. While not on the campus of the University of South Carolina, it is home to the Gamecocks on Saturdays in the fall.

The battle between Chelsea and Manchester City took place at Ohio Stadium. Commonly known as “The Horseshoe,” Ohio Stadium is the home to the Ohio State Buckeyes and has seen some of the biggest games in college football history.

Nor was that Chelsea’s only game in a college football stadium this summer. They also played Celtic at Notre Dame Stadium. The home of the Fighting Irish was no stranger to hosting summer friendlies. Back in 2019, Liverpool played Dortmund at Notre Dame under the watchful gaze of “Touchdown Jesus.”

Celtic too, played another game in a college football stadium. Their match-up against Manchester City was on the campus of the University of North Carolina. The Tar Heels had also played hosted last year’s game between Chelsea and Wrexham.

With so many successful club friendlies in college football stadiums, could we see US Men’s National Team games in college football stadiums in the future?

Overall, this summer was another successful series of summer friendlies. On the heels of drawing big crowds for Copa America, the American soccer fans delivered again with more great numbers for the club friendlies. With the country now firmly in the middle of the biggest stretch of soccer in American history, many will undoubtedly be hoping that these crowds are a sign of things to come.

