Wilfried Zaha, one of Crystal Palace’s most recognizable players ever, is on his way to Turkey with Galatasaray. The English winger’s contract at Selhurst Park expired at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Therefore, his move to the Turkish Süper Lig was free. Zaha spent over a decade several stints with the first team at Crystal Palace. Yet, before then, he joined the youth academy at Crystal Palace with the U-10 side.

In total, the Ivorian played 458 games with Crystal Palace. He scored 90 goals and provided 46 assists over that time. His appearance count ranks third all-time at Crystal Palace. Then, he ranks 10th all-time when it comes to goals scored for the club.

With Galatasaray, Zaha will have the chance to do something he never did at Crystal Palace, play in Europe. While Manchester United was playing in European action during Zaha’s time at Old Trafford, he never made an appearance. However, this past season, Galatasaray punched a ticket to the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round. It got there by winning the Turkish Süper Lig.

The Ivorian winger made his first public appearance in front of the Galatasaray faithful this weekend. The Turkish club beat out Saudi clubs, PSG, Lazio, Napoli and rivals Fenerbahce to land Zaha.

Wilfried Zaha says emotional farewell to Palace after Galatasaray move

The star took to Instagram to bid his farewell to Crystal Palace. He thanked the fans and many of his teammates and coaches for affording him the chance to play in the Palace kit.

“I’ve been wearing the Palace shirt since I was 8 years old, it’s literally been my second skin and I always gave everything when I wore it,” Zaha wrote. “I grew up two roads away from the bright lights and loud crowds of Selhurst Park, having no idea that I would be at the center of it all one day, and have the amazing journey I’ve had with this amazing club.”

Some of Zaha’s former teammates at Crystal Palace, including Christian Benteke, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Yannick Bolasie, commented on Zaha’s post.

