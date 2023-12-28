The biggest rivalry in Turkish soccer is both a local derby and a match that crosses continental borders. Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce is over a century old and is one of the fiercest rivalries in the sports world.

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce

The primary place to look for this immense clash is on beIN SPORTS. beIN has the rights to the Turkish Süper Lig in the USA, and it’s the only place to view Turkish soccer.

While many Turkish league games are featured only on beIN’s overflow streaming platform, beIN SPORTS Connect, a rivalry game such as this often is aired on both the English and Spanish TV networks.

You can find beIN on Fubo, Fanatiz, and Sling, as well as select cable and satellite providers.

Watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce on US TV

If the two meet up in the late stages of any UEFA club competition, those games can be found on CBS/Paramount+ in English, and Univision/TUDN/ViX in Spanish. Every game airs on Paramount+, with select matches shown on the main CBS network, CBS Sports Network, or the streaming CBS Sports Golazo! Network.

Streaming offers

Fubo (with access to beIN – including Connect – for league games) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial.

Paramount+ as of fall 2023 is $5.99/month for the basic plan, which includes all UEFA club competitions as well as a bunch more soccer.

History of the Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce rivalry

The very first game between these two historic sides was played over 100 years ago, in 1909. It was played on the site where Fenerbahçe’s stadium now stands, but Galatasaray won 2-0 in the friendly.

It helps boost the importance of the rivalry when both clubs are among the most dominant in the history of a country, and this is certainly the case here. Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are one and two respectively in terms of most Turkish league titles ever. They’re also among the top winners of the Turkish Cup, as well.

But what makes this rivalry interesting is the unique geography.

Both clubs play in Istanbul, making this a major inter-city derby like those in London, Madrid, Manchester, Buenos Aires, and so on. But the Bosporus Straight runs through the city, and this marks the line between Europe and Asia. Galatasaray plays in the European side of the city, while Fenerbahçe is based in Asia.

Fenerbahçe has the all-time edge overall between the two teams, but the results remain fairly close, with about a third of the result going to each team, and the other third as draws.

