Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comentarios

Take note, Ruben Amorim: Aston Villa’s Marcus Rashford beats Manchester United available wingers’ entire season assist tally in one game

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Marcus Rashford (left) and Alejandro Garnacho (right)
© Getty images & IMAGOMarcus Rashford (left) and Alejandro Garnacho (right)

By the time the final whistle blew at Villa Park, one player had stolen the show—not the goalscorer, but the architect. And as Aston Villa celebrated a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea, a certain Manchester United loanee left everyone—especially his parent club—wondering what might have been.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery turned to Marcus Rashford. The England international, on loan from Manchester United, entered the fray and wasted no time leaving his mark.

Villa’s equalizer came just before the hour mark. Receiving a pass from Matty Cash, Rashford darted into space before squaring the ball to fellow January arrival Marco Asensio. With a quick shuffle of his feet, the Spaniard prodded the ball past Filip Jorgensen. But the English international wasn’t done.

As the clock ticked toward the 90th minute, Villa won a corner and opted to go short. Rashford found himself in possession once more, this time delivering a perfectly weighted ball to the unmarked Asensio, who fired a shot that squirmed through Jorgensen’s grasp to complete the turnaround.

Rashford could have had a hat-trick of assists, too, slipping in Donyell Malen late on, only for Jorgensen to deny the Dutch forward. Yet, even without a third, the 27-year-old’s impact was undeniable: 27 touches, 15 of 16 passes completed (three of which were key passes), and two assists—his best performance since leaving Manchester United on loan.

Advertisement

Night of firsts for Rashford

Rashford’s two assists marked the first time since October 2020 that he had registered multiple assists in a single Premier League match. Even more impressively, it was the first time he’d ever done so after coming off the bench, as per Sofascore.

But the significance of Rashford’s performance stretched beyond Villa Park. Over at Goodison Park, Manchester United had just drawn 2-2 with Evertonanother frustrating result in a season marred by inconsistency. As news of Rashford’s heroics filtered through, one statistic was bound to sting: He had just recorded more Premier League assists in 45 minutes than any available United winger all season.

Advertisement

Rashford’s feat adds to United’s winger woes

As noted by Statman Dave, Rashford’s two-assist haul eclipsed the combined tally of United’s remaining forward options. With the Englishman loaned out in January, Ruben Amorim was left with just Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo as his primary wingers. In fact, the latter accumulated six assists in the English top division.

However, his recent ankle injury is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the campaign. That, in turn, leaves the Argentine star—who has managed only one Premier League assist this season—as the Red Devils’ sole natural wide player.

Advertisement
garnacho manchester united

Even when we combine the tally of other attacking-minded players like Mainoo, and Hojlund over the last 19 games, it falls short of Rashford’s single-game performance. These statistics paint a sobering picture for a club aiming to secure a top-four finish, highlighting the struggles in their attacking output.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Is Ruben Amorim’s time running out at Manchester United? Three top replacements – One is Christian Pulisic’s USMNT boss

Is Ruben Amorim’s time running out at Manchester United? Three top replacements – One is Christian Pulisic’s USMNT boss

With pressure mounting at Manchester United and fans growing restless, three high-profile managers have reportedly emerged as potential replacements for Ruben Amorim—each with their own unique challenges.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

Find out how to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the USA, including live stream options, TV channels, and broadcast details for the 2024-25 Premier League season.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw: Ruben Amorim’s route to final with Manchester United revealed

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw: Ruben Amorim’s route to final with Manchester United revealed

The knockout stage of the Europa League has been completed, and Manchester United now knows who they will face in the Round of 16. So, who stands in their way, and what does the road to glory look like?

From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

Once labeled a flop at Manchester United, Brazilian winger Antony is now thriving at Real Betis, rivaling players like Kylian Mbappe and Pedri for La Liga’s Player of the Month award.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo