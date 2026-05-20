Neymar opens up on friendship with Lionel Messi ahead of dream 2026 World Cup final between Brazil and Argentina

Neymar and Lionel Messi forged one of the most celebrated friendships in modern soccer during their time together at FC Barcelona. With Neymar already on record saying he dreams of facing Messi in a 2026 World Cup final between Brazil and Argentina, the Santos star has opened up about the bond that has endured long after their days as teammates.

Alongside Luis Suarez, Messi and Neymar formed one of the most lethal attacking trios the game has ever seen, and the Argentine and Brazilian later had a brief reunion at PSG. Beyond the pitch, life has placed the two legends on opposite sides on the biggest stages, including with a trophy directly on the line.

One of those moments came in the 2021 Copa America final, where after Messi finally captured his first major international honor with Argentina, Neymar sought him out on the field and embraced both Messi and Leandro Paredes, despite being visibly heartbroken. “Messi and Paredes are phenomenal guys and people off the pitch. As much as they are Argentine, and therefore rivals of Brazil by nature, they became friends. We found a bit of happiness within the chaos of all that,” Neymar said in a conversation on CONMEBOL’s official website.

The match carried a particularly heavy emotional weight for Neymar, who had missed Brazil‘s 2019 Copa América triumph through injury and was carrying the burden of leading the hosts at the Maracana in a final they desperately wanted to win. “Regardless of the shirt you wear or the country you are from, everyone is a human being; everyone has feelings, joys, and they are friends,” he reflected on the conversation he had with the Argentines on a staircase at the Maracana.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil hugs Lionel Messi of Argentina after the final of Copa America Brazil 2021.

Perhaps no image captured that moment more powerfully than the photograph of both players embracing on the field, one overcome with joy, the other with grief. The picture sparked some debate over whether the timing was appropriate given the circumstances, but it was also widely received as a genuine reflection of the friendship between two of the game’s all-time greats.

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Addressing the significance of that image, Neymar offered a thoughtful reflection on what it means to him. “Messi is the number one in football, and I have my own space in the game. This photo means a lot because of that: it’s two guys who fought for the title in the final, gave 100%, and post-match, we managed to find a moment of happiness, both for the guy who became champion and for the guy who was defeated,” he said.

A Brazil vs. Argentina final in the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is now less than a month away, and one of the most talked-about moments of the buildup has been Neymar’s confirmation in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad. Before that announcement was made official, the Santos forward had already made clear what he was hoping for, both in terms of his own participation and a special reunion with Messi.

In the mixed zone following Santos’ 1-1 draw against San Lorenzo back in April, Neymar said he hoped to be at the World Cup, and when asked specifically about the prospect of facing Messi, he did not hold back. “Yes, of course. Also, a final between Brazil and Argentina would be spectacular,” he said.

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With Brazil placed in Group C and Argentina in Group J, the South American giants are on a collision course for a semifinal matchup if both win their respective groups. However, if either side advances as a group runner-up, a blockbuster showdown in the final becomes possible, meaning Neymar’s dream of facing Messi on the world’s biggest stage remains a realistic possibility if both powerhouses make a deep run.