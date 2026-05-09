How to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sunderland vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Sunderland vs Manchester United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 10am ET / 7am PT • Saturday, May 9, 2026 WHERE Peacock Premium STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Sunderland‘s celebrated return to the Premier League has been a success, with their top-flight status comfortably secured. However, a recent dip in form has seen them struggle, particularly at the Stadium of Light. After losing four of their last five home matches, including a heavy 5-0 defeat, the Black Cats are desperate to deliver a statement performance for their fans and push for a top-half finish.

Manchester United arrives in high spirits after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Liverpool, a result that officially punched their ticket to next season’s Champions League. Under interim manager Michael Carrick, the Red Devils have experienced a dramatic turnaround. With their primary objective achieved, the pressure is off, but the expectation to dominate and finish the season with authority remains.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match features a clash of teams on different trajectories. Sunderland started the season strong, building their success on defensive solidity, but have since seen their form and creativity wane. In contrast, Manchester United has surged under new leadership, transforming from a team in disarray to one of the league’s most potent attacking forces, overcoming an underwhelming start to their campaign.

The tactical battle will likely see Manchester United control possession and territory. The Red Devils boast the highest number of shots per game in the league and rank among the top for goals scored. Their aerial threat from players like Casemiro and Harry Maguire will test a Sunderland defense that, despite its early-season resilience, has recently shown fragility and concedes a high volume of shots.

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While the biggest prizes are off the table, motivation is not lacking. Sunderland is fighting to secure a top-half finish, a significant achievement for a newly promoted club. For Manchester United, every game is a chance to build on their revival under Carrick, with players looking to solidify their roles for the future as the club prepares for a busy summer transfer window.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been dominated by Manchester United. The Red Devils have won four of the last five encounters between the clubs, establishing a clear pattern of superiority in recent years. Sunderland‘s lone victory in that span came back in 2016.

Manchester United is currently on a three-game winning streak against the Black Cats, including a decisive 2-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier this season. This recent history suggests United has had the tactical edge, effectively neutralizing Sunderland‘s attack while consistently finding ways to score.

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Defensively, United has been particularly effective in this matchup, keeping a clean sheet in three of the last five meetings. Sunderland has struggled to find the net, failing to score in their last two games against the Red Devils and managing only three goals total across the last five clashes.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Manchester United enters the match in relatively good health, while Sunderland must cope with a key suspension and several injuries.

For Sunderland, the absence of defender Daniel Ballard due to a red-card suspension is a major blow to their backline. The team is also without goalkeeper Simon Moore and attackers Nilson Angulo and Bertrand Traoré, limiting their options and depth for this challenging fixture.

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Manchester United‘s primary concern is Matthijs de Ligt, who remains sidelined with a back injury. Striker Benjamin Sesko aggravated a shin issue in the last match but is expected to be fit to lead the line. Otherwise, Michael Carrick has a nearly full-strength squad to choose from.

Sunderland Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Reinildo, Alderete, Mukiele, Hume; Sadiki, Xhaka; Le Fee, Diarra, Talbi; Brobbey.

This formation emphasizes a solid defensive base with a double pivot in midfield designed to disrupt United‘s rhythm. With key players missing, Sunderland will rely on a compact shape and look to hit on the counter-attack through their lone striker, Brobbey.

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Manchester United Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Shaw, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Cunha, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Sesko.

This is a formidable attacking lineup, with Bruno Fernandes orchestrating play from the number ten role. With the dynamic duo of Mainoo and Casemiro controlling the midfield and Sesko providing a physical presence up front, United will aim to dominate the game from the start.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Sunderland vs Manchester United match on Peacock. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV, as well as on web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

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In addition to the Premier League, a subscription to Peacock gives you access to other top soccer competitions, including Liga MX and various cup tournaments. It is the go-to destination for soccer fans in the United States.

A subscription costs just $10.99/mo or you can opt for an annual plan to save money. The plan gives you access to every live match, plus replays and highlights on-demand.

SEE MORE: [Link to general Premier League TV schedule]

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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