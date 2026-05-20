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Hull City reportedly set to claim direct Premier League promotion after Soton’ playoff expulsion over Boro’ controversy

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Mohamed Belloumi and Oliver McBurnie of Hull City.
© Warren Little/Getty ImagesMohamed Belloumi and Oliver McBurnie of Hull City.

Hull City were scheduled to fight for a return to the Premier League this Saturday when they face Middlesbrough in the high-stakes EFL Championship playoff final at Wembley. However, with just three days remaining before kickoff, the Tigers are reportedly set to launch a legal bid for direct promotion following the sudden expulsion of Southampton from the postseason.

On Tuesday, the English Football League (EFL) announced that an Independent Disciplinary Commission had made the bombshell decision to disqualify Southampton from the playoffs. The ruling came after the Saints were found guilty of breaching multiple league rules, including a modern-day “Spygate” scandal directed at Middlesbrough during the playoff semifinals.

The governing body’s ruling immediately inserted Middlesbrough into the final, sending Boro to Wembley to contest the final promotion spot for next season’s Premier League. However, the last-minute adjustment has been met with furious pushback from Hull City, setting the stage for an unprecedented legal showdown off the pitch.

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According to talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook, Hull City are actively consulting with a team of lawyers to explore whether they can claim an automatic berth to the top flight. The club’s primary argument hinges on the fact that their entire tactical preparation was tailored for Southampton, meaning the EFL’s sudden intervention completely upends the game plan of manager Sergej Jakirovic.

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The Premier League promotion decider between Hull City and Middlesbrough is still officially scheduled for Saturday, May 23, at Wembley Stadium. While Hull City players took a scheduled day off on Wednesday and will return to training on Thursday, the Tigers will have just two days to prepare for their new opponents, whereas Boro has known they were facing Hull since the ruling dropped.

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Under a scenario that the Hull City hierarchy reportedly views as inherently unfair, the club’s legal battle is expected to extend far beyond kickoff. Reports from the British outlet indicate that if Hull fail to secure a victory on the pitch this Saturday, the club will almost certainly file a formal post-match challenge against the integrity of the fixture.

Southampton’s final appeal falls flat

Southampton were thrown a temporary lifeline following Tuesday’s initial verdict, launching an emergency appeal to salvage their season. However, the Saints were informed on Wednesday that the Independent Disciplinary Commission’s decision has been upheld, officially crushing any hopes of a trip to Wembley this weekend.

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Because the Arbitration Panel’s ruling is legally binding, it cannot be appealed to any outside sports body, including the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Consequently, in addition to being booted from the Championship playoff final, the Saints will also hit the ground running next season with a severe four-point deduction in the standings.

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