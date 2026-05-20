Emiliano Martinez raises Argentina World Cup fears after admitting he played Europa League final with broken finger

Emiliano Martinez has immortalized himself in Aston Villa lore after lifting the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League title following a victory over SC Freiburg in Istanbul. However, with less than a month until the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, the eccentric goalkeeper set off major alarm bells for the Argentina national team by admitting he played through the final with a broken finger.

The Villans were desperate to make history in Istanbul by securing their first major European silverware since their 1982 European Cup triumph over Bayern Munich and the subsequent 1983 European Super Cup win against Barcelona. But panic rippled through the fanbase during pre-match warmups when television cameras caught Martinez having his hand heavily examined by Aston Villa’s medical staff.

Ultimately, after taping the injured finger, his spot in the starting XI was never in jeopardy as he logged the full 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s dominant 3-0 win of Freiburg. The Argentine keeper recorded two saves on the night and served as the vital anchor for Unai Emery’s build-up play from the back, completing 26 passes.

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The goalkeeper dropped the injury bombshell during his post-match media obligations, reflecting on the historic victory and his current form. “Honestly, it’s a source of pride. I keep growing game by game. Today, I broke my finger during the warmup, but for me, every cloud has a silver lining. I’ve done this my whole life. And I keep doing it,‘ Martinez revealed during an interview with ESPN.

When pressed on whether the fracture would jeopardize his upcoming international duties, Martinez downplayed the severity, even while describing the gruesome reality of the injury: “I’ve never had a broken finger before. Every time I grabbed the ball, it would bend the other way. But oh well, these are paths you have to cross. I am proud to defend Aston Villa.“

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Argentina’s final roster for the 2026 World Cup is expected to be released in the coming days, with La Albiceleste scheduled to face Honduras in a June 6 friendly before tournament play begins. With less than 30 days until Argentina’s World Cup debut against Algeria, the fitness of Martinez, a foundational pillar of the squad alongside Lionel Messi, will be the biggest storyline to monitor.

Martinez’s history with finger fractures

While the recovery timeline for a fractured finger varies by case, this isn’t the first time Martinez has played through this specific type of physical adversity. Back on December 1, 2024, in a Premier League clash against Chelsea, Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson accidentally stepped on Martinez’s pinky finger during a 29th-minute scramble; though the Argentine managed to finish the first half, he was forced to sub out at the intermission.

Aston Villa later clarified that the keeper was also dealing with severe hip pain from the collision, which prompted his early exit. Proving his quick-healing reputation, Martinez was back in the starting lineup just three days later on December 4, backstopping Villa to a 3-1 victory over Brentford.

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Martinez’s flawless record in championship finals

After breaking through late in his career, Martinez shocked the global soccer landscape by rapidly ascending to the ranks of the world’s elite goalkeepers. Ever since stepping into the spotlight at Arsenal in 2020 following an injury to Bernd Leno, the Argentine has maintained a flawless, legendary record when everything is on the line.

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa celebrates with his winners medal walking past the UEFA Europa League trophy.

Martinez boasts a perfect 7-0 record in the seven major cup finals he has contested throughout his career. Beginning with the 2020 FA Cup and Community Shield with Arsenal, his golden touch carried over to the international stage, where he captured the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina before adding the 2026 Europa League to his trophy cabinet.

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Soaking in his first piece of silverware with Aston Villa, Martinez grew emotional when evaluating his journey from an unheralded backup to a global champion: “To me, it’s a message from God because of the things that happen to me along the way. Ever since I left Argentina for Arsenal as a kid, it was very hard for me to get games. I came to a club that has a massive mission, that hadn’t won anything for many years. I earned the starting spot for Argentina, we won so many titles, I earned the affection of my country which didn’t know me very well, and I believe I have also won the hearts of all the Villa fans as well.“