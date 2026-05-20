Luis de la Fuente teases Spain World Cup squad: ‘It’s possible I’ll call up a player who hasn’t been here before’

Luis de la Fuente has led Spain very well since taking over, capped by a brilliant Euro title. The next challenge is even bigger, but he already has most of the squad sorted out. Monday is when he will announce the World Cup list, which could still include a surprise, as he told former player Mario Suárez on his podcast.

De la Fuente said: “The group of players is set. It’s possible I’ll call up a player who hasn’t been here before. The goalkeeper is decided. I could even tell you the lineup. There will be three goalkeepers, not four.”

While the manager did not name that player, one name that has recently gained a lot of attention is Gavi, who has been excellent for Barcelona: “We haven’t given him anything. He has earned it himself after overcoming two very serious injuries. He is in a very good moment. When he is not there, he is a player you really miss.”

De la Fuente on Dani Carvajal

A major name that was left out of the list was Dani Carvajal. The right back was outstanding for Real Madrid two years ago and even scored in the Champions League final, but after his knee injury in October 2023, he has not been able to repeat that level.

Carvajal has just returned from a minor foot injury (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

This time may not be ideal for Carvajal, as he will not make the squad, not because his performances have not been good enough, but due to a recent injury that has put his fitness in doubt in doubt and he has missed time while trying to get back in shape.

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De la Fuente all but confirmed that Carvajal was not going to be back in time after suffering a fracture of the distal phalanx of the fifth toe: “He is a great captain, but it was difficult for him to be in condition to play.”

De la Fuente on his hardest decision

The coach also reflected on his career. De la Fuente said leaving a major name out of the team was the hardest decision he has made since becoming Spain’s national team coach: “The hardest decision since I became national team coach was not calling up Sergio Ramos.”