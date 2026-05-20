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Luis Enrique hails Arsenal as ‘best team in Europe’ without the ball ahead of Champions League final against PSG

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Luis Enrique hailed Arsenal ahead of the final
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesLuis Enrique hailed Arsenal ahead of the final

The Champions League final could be another major moment for Paris Saint-Germain if they lift the trophy. Even so, Luis Enrique warned that it will not be an easy match, because he sees Arsenal as one of the strongest defensive teams in Europe.

Luis Enrique said: “If you look at the team’s numbers, you can clearly see Mikel Arteta’s influence. He has changed the team’s mentality, made them competitive again, and they have continued improving their level. Arsenal are the perfect reflection of Arteta. Without the ball, they are the best team in Europe.”

The match was already huge because of what is at stake, but what makes it even more interesting is the contrast in styles. Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Arsenal in last season’s semifinal, but this time their opponents arrive with confidence after winning the Premier League.

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Luis Enrique on set pieces

There are many details that have to be perfect in a game like this. One of Arsenal’s biggest strengths is their set pieces, largely because of the height and physical presence of their players.

Arteta led his team to a trophy (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arteta led his team to a trophy (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

For Luis Enrique, that is one of the main things they must watch closely. He knows his team cannot match Arsenal in that area, since Paris Saint-Germain rely more on smaller, technical players who are not built for aerial duels in the same way.

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Luis Enrique said: We are a smaller team, and we are used to different styles, but with the same idea of controlling the game, and it is very difficult to take the ball away from them. They represent Arteta’s ability to motivate the team very well.”

Luis Enrique on Ousmane Dembélé’s attitude

One of the biggest changes since Kylian Mbappé left the club has been the team’s willingness to work together when they lose possession. That has also been reflected in Ousmane Dembélé’s role in attack, since he continues to help his team by tracking back and working hard off the ball.

Luis Enrique said: “You have to defend when you do not have the ball, it’s something every team has to do, just like in basketball, and I think he always shows his individual quality as well as his ability off the ball.”

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